Combatting Medicare confusion

CADILLAC — For most seniors, Medicare can be a complicated beast.
If you need to be hospitalized, the government insurance plan for seniors will pay for in-patient care, but seniors who need additional health insurance — for the kinds of health care that prevent health conditions from getting so bad you need to be hospitalized at all — must wrangle with extra premiums. They bear the name “Medicare‘ but they’re offered through insurance companies, which sell Medicare Part B (doctor’s visits) and Part D (prescriptions) plans, as well as Medigap plans and bundled plans.
Seniors 65+ have just a few weeks left to decide which Medicare plan to purchase for 2020 (the open enrollment period ends Dec. 7).
Every year, something is different, according to Shannon Scarbrough, support services manager for the Missaukee County Commission on Aging and Michigan Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) counselor for Missaukee County. This year, there have been changes to the Medicare plans offered by insurance companies and those changes are leading seniors into confusion.
“They’re getting confused as to what their actual coverage is,‘ Scarbrough told the Cadillac News.
The trouble is that seniors often choose “Medigap‘ coverage that helps pay for extra expenses not covered by Medicare.
But when seniors opt instead for a “Medicare Advantage‘ or other plan that combine Part A (hospitalization), Part B and Part D, they aren’t eligible for Medigap.
This year, a lot of local seniors have been getting letters from their supplemental (Medigap) insurers that indicate their benefits are improving — but in fact, the plan being offered them is a different kind of plan than the one they already have. It’s a Medicare Advantage plan, and that means they can’t have Medigap — which could lead to seniors facing health care expenses they weren’t expecting.
Scarbrough has been working with seniors to clarify for them what is actually being offered.
Many times, seniors get frustrated by the process of choosing their Medicare insurance and opt for keeping their old plan or make other quick decisions just to get the process over with.
But when they do that, they’re leaving money on the table.
That’s why Scarbrough encourages seniors to make an appointment with her at the Missaukee Commission on Aging or with another MMAP counselor.
Scarbrough said that when seniors ask MMAP counselors for help, they’re getting information on all of the commercially available Medicare plans in Michigan, not just the few plans an individual salesperson can sell.
Making a smart choice on your Medicare plan can have a real impact on your health.
Heather Jensen is the new executive director at the Missaukee Commission on Aging.
“It’s really been eye-opening for me,‘ Jensen said. “There’s great need for people in our area.‘
Particularly concerning, Jensen said, is that some seniors are going without prescribed medication because of changes in their drug coverage.
“We hate to hear that, but they’re living on next-to-nothing,‘ Jensen said of seniors on fixed-incomes who struggle to afford medication.
And the cost of premiums is climbing, too — Jensen said she has heard of some that have doubled.
Seniors everywhere pay the price of high premiums, but for rural seniors, there’s an extra cost.
If you choose the cheaper premium, you might be opting for a smaller network — meaning a longer drive to go to the doctor.
“They really don’t have a huge array of options,‘ Jensen acknowledged.
Seniors are already a huge block of the Northern Michigan population, and it’s expected that one in three Northern Michigan residents will be 60+ within the next couple of years.
Already, Munson Healthcare is feeling the effects of the aging population.
Across the system, close to 60% of Munson Healthcare’s revenue comes from Medicare and Medicaid, according to Gabe Schneider, director of government relations for Munson.
While Medicare for All is being discussed nationally by some presidential candidates (Elizabeth Warren released a plan earlier this month, then walked back the timeline last week), Schneider said the devil, as always, is in the details.
That’s because Medicare reimbursement rates for hospitals are below the cost of providing the service.
Right now, with insurance companies paying higher rates, rural hospitals can stay afloat.
“It all balances out to some degree but if everybody switched over to a Medicare rate, we would be hurt,‘ Schneider said. As many as 55% of rural hospitals would be at risk of closure if the nation moved everybody to Medicare, Schneider said, citing a study by management consulting firm Navigant.
