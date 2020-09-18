Have you cleaned out your closet in the past six months?
You’re not alone.
Like most other stores in town, Your Sister’s Closet was briefly closed during the “Stay Home‘ order this spring. But since re-opening shortly before Memorial Day, the consignment clothing store has been busy.
“When we came back to work the week of Memorial Day, our phone was ringing off the hook with people wanting to bring stuff,‘ said Kayci Ramsey, owner of Your Sister’s Closet in downtown Cadillac.
July is typically a slow month that Ramsey uses to play catch-up. Not this year; Ramsey took consignments in July.
The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t hurt the business much. Customers have been worried about the store, Ramsey said. Some have donated items without expecting to be compensated (Your Sister’s Closet works with a number of charities, including the Wonderland Humane Society).
Your Sister’s Closet isn’t in danger of closing down, Ramsey said.
But there have been adjustments due to the pandemic.
Decorative greeting cards taped to the floor show where customers should stand in line to be socially distant. Dressing rooms and clothing are disinfected with Lysol after every use.
While the store has been busy, it’s hard to say whether it’s been busier than usual. Ramsey said that, since formal dresses account for a big chunk of their sales, with this spring’s Prom being canceled and uncertainty about future school dances.
“We’re kind of on that Limbo stage of not knowing if they’re going to have Homecoming or not,‘ Ramsey said. “I’m hoping that the dance will still go on.‘
Ramsey encouraged people to shop downtown, saying that it’s not just small-town restaurants that need to be saved; it’s also boutiques like hers.
“Come and shop,‘ she said. “People need to realize that the money that they spend in a small business or downtown business stays in our community.‘
While Your Sister’s Closet is doing OK, two other resale shops downtown have announced closures in recent months. Kids Closet, in a Facebook post, said the store had barely survived the two-month closure during the “Stay Home‘ order and decided to close after the owner’s child got sick.
Kid’s Closet announced their closure in August; the store is now empty and signage is down. The business owner did not respond to an interview request via Facebook.
And Debbie’s This n’ That, which sold a variety of items, from furniture to collectibles, closed last week.
“The pandemic was fine for me. I just retired,‘ Debbie Dean told the Cadillac News.
Dean said she had wanted to retire last fall but her family persuaded her to stay open, telling her it was a rash decision and that she loved running her store.
“I do love it,‘ Dean said. “But I’m ready to be done.‘
Dean said her store was “kind of like a mission field‘ and she welcomed chatting with folks who weren’t in a position to buy anything.
“I heard a lot of crazy, neat stories about people and their life,‘ Dean said.
Dean is planning to sell at auction some items that remain in storage; the auction is planned for October.
Ramsey made the case that shopping at resale stores is better for your budget. Though some people do supplement their income by consigning their clothing, others can help stretch their clothing budget by shopping at resale stores.
Not all of the clothing at Your Sister’s Closet is used. About a third have the original tags, Ramsey said.
