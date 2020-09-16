CADILLAC — The Cadillac Police Department is about to have a deputy police chief.
The new non-union position has been in the works for more than a year, but department vacancies meant the promotion was paused.
Now, the city’s police department is expected to be fully staffed in the coming months.
That means the department can take two important next steps to fill higher-level positions.
The city can promote an officer to detective and the city can also promote somebody to “Deputy Chief of Police.‘
Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka indicated the deputy chief position would add an extra layer of oversight to the department.
The deputy chief would handle internal investigations and make recommendations to the public safety director regarding department operations, policy, personnel and disciplinary matters.
The Cadillac News asked Ottjepka if the deputy chief position was a response to the claims made by a Cadillac family that police officers assaulted and injured a juvenile while detaining him for questioning.
“Not one bit,‘ Ottjepka responded. “This has been in the works ... since I walked in the door.‘
Ottjepka started running Cadillac’s police and fire departments in August of 2018.
The position will be filled now because “we’re finally up to full staffing.‘
The city is still a few months away from getting a new detective.
The new officer is expected to start working for Cadillac in about a month, once he passes a background check; he’ll then spend 14 weeks doing field training. Toward the end of the new officer’s training period, the department will start the process of promoting someone to detective.
Cadillac’s police department has been without a detective since February of 2019, following the resignation of a previous detective during an internal investigation. That detective had only been in the job for about five months; before that, the city had been without a detective for three years, according to the Cadillac News archives.
The city’s civil service commission will interview the only deputy chief of police candidate to make it to the interview stage.
The special meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting will be in-person; if too many people attend, the meeting will have to be postponed due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
