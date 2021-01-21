Commissioner vote to get aerial photography

CADILLAC — By the end of the summer, Wexford County will have new aerial photography that will help several different departments.
On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 9-0 to update its geographic information systems or GIS photography. Before the action taken Wednesday, it had been more than 10 years since Wexford County had aerial photography taken.
The total cost of the photography is $38,250 and Koch said it will be split three ways: the county, Wexford County Central Dispatch and the Wexford County Road Commission.
According to correspondence in the commissioners' packet from Kucera International Inc., the photography will be done during the spring before significant foliage is on trees, likely between March 20 and April 20. The conditions also have to include clear skies or high thin clouds, no excessive winds or turbulence and no significant snow fog, smoke or flooding on the ground.
Once the photography is taken, the orthoimagery (pictures) will be delivered by Aug. 30.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board voted to waive competitive bidding and authorized a payment of nearly $33,000 to purchase the technology needed to install virtual meeting equipment in the commissioners’ room. Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said it is expensive, but it will allow for the commissioners to have flexibility when meeting virtually. The cost will include installation as well as the use of 11 cordless/rechargeable mics. To hold its virtual meetings, the commissioners utilize the technology in the circuit court, but once court proceedings start happening on a more regular basis it could be more difficult to use it. It also will allow for meeting to be streamed moving forward in a post-COVID-19 world.
Waiving the competitive bidding also will allow the technology to be installed on Jan. 30.
