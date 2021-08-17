CADILLAC — Wexford County is in the process of opening a new Human Resources office and Wednesday the commissioners will be discussing its potential location and equipping it.
The full approved the position description for the Human Resources Director at its Aug. 4 meeting by a vote of 8-1, with commissioner Judy Nichols casting the lone opposing vote. Currently, Jami Bigger is the county HR coordinator and an executive assistant in the administrator’s office.
With the director’s description approved, the next step for the HR department was discussed at the Aug. 10 Executive Committee. At the meeting, the committee discussed the location of the office and some office equipment. The location is suggested to be the current second-floor copy room in the courthouse. It was also discussed that no more than $4,000 be set aside to equip the office with furniture and technology.
The committee recommended the full board approve the location and the amount to set up the office and that is scheduled to be discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss its share of upgrades needed for the Clam River Dam.
It was recommended the county pay $3,027 as the county’s portion of the upgrades, which is shared with the City of Cadillac. The dam developed a problem with closing its left gate. The gate becomes stuck when opening and then requires three people to close it, according to information in the agenda packet.
If approved by the board, the project would be done as soon as possible. It is being made by Cadillac Fabrication and they are prioritizing the project, according to the packet. The money from the project would have to come from a budget amendment from the general fund and the fund balance will be necessary to pay for the county’s half.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person or with a computer, smartphone or telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/August-18-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
