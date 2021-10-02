LAKE CITY - The Board of Commissioners received the final draft for a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with the Conservation District Thursday.
The final draft for the new MOU is in regards to the duties and responsibilities of the county and Conservation District in regards to managing the recycling center.
The previous agreement was terminated during the board's Sept. 14 after the board met with their attorney during closed session. During the session, the board found inconsistencies and ambiguities in the agreement and wanted to clarify things, leading to its termination.
"It's only because of issues within that agreement itself," board chair Frank Vanderwal during Sept. 14's meeting. "We're not trying to bring it (the relationship between the county and Conservation District) to a close we're just trying to arrive at a better, clearer understanding of what that relationship is."
With the final draft of the new MOU in hand, Vogel said the board will take the next two weeks to review the agreement. On Oct. 12, she said they will discuss the agreement and vote on whether to approve it.
"The Board of Commissioners will review that draft and our attorney is going to issue a confidential memo with a legal opinion which means we can enter into closed session on October 12," county administrator Elizabeth Vogel said. "Then hopefully the board will come out of the closed session and vote to approve the new agreement. So, we're moving quickly."
If the board votes to approve the agreement, Vogel said the draft will then be sent to the Conservation District for review.
"That's the process that I think we're going to go with right now," Vogel said.
