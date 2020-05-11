Communities canceling Memorial Day events due to pandemic

Every year people kick off the unofficial start of summer by ﬁrst acknowledging the sacriﬁce of the men and women who served their country and died while doing so.
As in years past, several communities in the Cadillac area planned to hold events on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who made the largest sacriﬁce while on active duty. This year Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 25, but many Cadillac area communities have canceled their events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUCKLEY
The village of Buckley was scheduled to host a Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. on May 25 but it was canceled.
CADILLAC
Memorial Day in Cadillac was scheduled to once again focus on honoring the men and women of the United States military, but all the events have been canceled including the Cadillac Area Honor Guard’s salute to sailors, the parade through downtown and the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
LAKE CITY
Members of American Legion Post No. 300 usually start the holiday by marching to Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Prospect streets, but the event was canceled. The observance normally includes a flag ceremony, a 21-gun salute and the laying of a wreath at Lake Missaukee in remembrance of those who sailed the seas. A brief ceremony also is usually held at the Lake City Cemetery.
MANTON
The veterans of Eugene Kimbel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7806, joined by the Manton High School Band, Boy Scouts, and others, usually make three stops on Memorial Day. It appears these events and the annual Manton Area Chamber of Commerce Car Show that weekend have been canceled.
It also was mentioned by Manton City Hall staff that the annual Manton Truck Show in July has been canceled due to COVID-19, but for now, no official decision has been made regarding the annual Harvest Festival held on Labor Day weekend.
MARION
The Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015 honors the fallen during the annual Memorial Day observance in the Osceola County village on Memorial Day.
The ceremony has not been canceled yet, but Bob Friend said he believes it likely will. The ceremony honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country as well as veterans and those currently serving in the military.
REED CITY
The Memorial Day Parade put together by Reed City’s Veteran’s of Foreign War Post 2965 has been canceled as of Tuesday, May 5.
The parade down Upton Avenue was set for May 25 along with a performance from the Reed City High School band, a 21-gun salute by the honor guard and a wreath ceremony outside the Reed City Court House at the veterans memorial.
EVART
The Evart post did not respond to inquiries on the state of its Memorial Day celebration in time for publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.