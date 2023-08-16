CADILLAC — An upcoming event aims to shed light on a community issue that has impacted local families for many years — substance use and overdose deaths.
An International Overdose Awareness Day event will be held at the Cadillac Rotary Pavilion from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31. This event is organized to remember those that have lost their life to substance use, acknowledge those who struggle with substance use and support those who are in recovery.
Catholic Human Services Peer Recovery Coach Carrie Zeigler said she has been working in the field of recovery for almost four years, and the past nine months have been in the Cadillac area. When the opportunity to work in the area she calls home came up, she said she jumped at that chance.
Likewise, when the chance of the awareness day, she again jumped at the chance.
“Substance use is highly stigmatized, and Wexford and Missaukee counties are not as evolved as other communities,” she said. “This is an educational opportunity to put a spotlight on the organizations and people who are putting in the effort to help people. Addiction is an isolating disease and we want to bring it to the light so people don’t feel so stigmatized.”
As someone in recovery herself, Zeigler said she knows the struggles people dealing with addiction go through. She also knows firsthand what it’s like to lose someone to an overdose. That is why she is a peer recovery coach.
The upcoming event is a chance for families who lost a loved one to an overdose to mourn. She said that doesn’t always happen in the open due to the shame and stigma of losing someone to an overdose. She also said the event and the organizations there will be there to provide resources so others hopefully don’t have to experience such a significant loss.
“This isn’t promoting drug use, but it is promoting education, reducing stigma and trying to create a supportive recovery community,” she said.
Peer recovery coach Zach Williams will be the keynote speaker during the event. Zeigler said, like her, he is in recovery and was revived using Naloxone, so he can provide a unique perspective.
The event also will include a moment of silence, an opportunity for those in attendance to share stories, a monarch butterfly release in honor of a lost loved one, arts and crafts to commemorate a loved one, music, Naloxone kits and training, syringe service program and sharps disposal program, safe use kits, HIV testing and the District Health Department No. 10 mobile unit.
“My goal with the event is to provide education but also a safe place to ask tough questions. People fear what they don’t understand,” she said. “My job is to eliminate misunderstanding and allow tough conversations to be had. I hope Cadillac can be a support-friendly community.”
For questions, to reserve a butterfly for release or to send a loved one’s photo to be included in the memorial contact Zeigler at (231) 280-5789. While there will be a few extra butterflies available the day of the event, Zeigler said people need to reserve a butterfly no later than Aug. 18 to guarantee they have one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.