CADILLAC — Donors have been reaching out to the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, asking how they can help amidst the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
They want to know where help is needed and what can we do about it? CACF’s executive director Doreen Lanc told the Cadillac News Friday morning.
“And they’re committed to help out where the resources are needed,‘ Lanc said.
CACF announced Thursday the foundation was granting $50,000 to Love, INC in Cadillac and Community Hope in Lake City (CACF also managed funds intended for Missaukee County).
“There’s one from each county that are very well known for what they do,‘ Lanc said. “We figured that people would reach out to them anyway, so we thought it was a good place to put the money.‘
The funds are intended to support the emergency needs of food and shelter in the Wexford and Missaukee areas, CACF said in a news release.
Love, INC’s share of the grant is $25,000.
“We’re very thankful for that,‘ said Carol Dolan, executive director of Love, INC. She said the organization would use the funds wisely to help people caught up in the coronavirus fallout.
“We knew Community Hope and Love, INC would be good stewards of the funds,‘ Lanc said.
The COVID-19 outbreak is already impacting the economy, as stocks have fallen and businesses have closed or reduced hours.
“I think people are still in shock and surprise to what’s going on, so I don’t think we’ve hit the emergency crisis yet,‘ Lanc said. “I think it’s going to be in the next couple of weeks.. “It’s pretty low right now, but we want to be prepared for it.‘
Donors or people needing assistance can reach out to CACF at (231) 775-9911, to Lanc at (231) 920-6064, or the foundation’s website at www.cadillacfoundation.org.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important we come together as one community to help each other,‘ Lanc said. “The Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s board members, along with the generous donors, are committed to support the needs of our communities."
