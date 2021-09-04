LAKE CITY — Generous. Supportive. Patriotic. Father-figure. Legend.
These are just some of the words family and friends used to describe James “Jim” Reid.
The 90-year-old Port Huron native passed away on Aug. 22, 2021 at Munson Hospital in Cadillac, Michigan.
After his funeral on Thursday, many gathered at Jim’s bar, the Town Pump Saloon, to pay their respects and share memories about the late bar owner. Those who knew Jim described him as a caring man who was always willing to help anyone in need.
“He was always willing to lend a helping hand,” Jim’s daughter Katie Ciraulo said. “He was always so supportive and always had his wallet open to help anybody that needed help.”
This couldn’t be more evident than with his years of military service during the Korean War and decades serving as a firefighter for the Highland Park Fire Department and as the fire chief at the Lake City Area Fire Department.
“He was a good leader,” current fire chief Richard Bradley said. “I think the community was very fond of him.”
Even long after his time in France as a military police officer, Jim’s patriotism remained strong, as family friend Jim Bowe recalled Jim always putting the American flag outside of his bar every morning.
His time at the fire department also stirred up memories as Bob Siler and retired Lake City Board of Education President Thomas Redman recalled seeing Jim and his fellow firefighters rushing out of the Town Pump and Johnny’s Bar and Grill (now Hammer’s Pub and Grub) whenever the fire siren would go off back in the 1970s.
“It was unbelievable,” Redman said with a laugh. “Fire alarm would go off, and 10 or 12 people would run out of the bar to the fire department.”
Jim’s daughter Kelly Russell also recalled fond memories of visiting her father at the firehouse with her siblings back in Highland Park and taking trips down the fireman’s pole.
“When we were kids, we used to go to the firehouse to visit him and he would take us down the pole,” Russell said. “That was always fun.”
During his time as a firefighter, Jim would also go on to become the owner of Town Pump Saloon in downtown Lake City. After reading an ad in his local newspaper, Jim drove three hours from Detroit to scout out the place and meet with the owner at the time, Tommy White.
With $20 and a handshake, Jim became the new owner of the bar in 1969 and would remain so for the next 52 years.
Upon moving to Lake City, Jim became very active in the community. Along with his time at the fire department, Jim could be seen volunteering and getting involved in different parts of the community.
“Jim was one of those people that in this community, everyone talks about being supportive and loving their community,” Chamber Executive Director Michelle Reichert said. “Well, Jim didn’t just say it, he did it. He did everything for everybody. He didn’t just talk about an event or an activity, he got involved, he got active.”
This drive to assist people led Jim to become the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year award in 1983, an award Reichert said they knew he would win at the time.
Outside of his volunteerism, Jim was known for never bragging about his accomplishments, but rather talking about the accomplishments of others. Reichert said one of her fondest memories of him happened during an interview she conducted with Jim. She said every question she asked about him got spun around and made about someone else.
“I kept asking questions about himself and he turned it over to everybody else,” Reichert said. “He wanted to talk about his friends and his neighbors and the people that walked in, and his vendors and his supporters. So, he kept turning it on everybody else like he wasn’t important.”
Jim’s friendliness also touched people like Lake City mayor Brad Seger, who recalled Jim putting on a fundraiser and offering him corn and sausage rolls as a young boy.
“Anytime I saw Jim Reid, he treated me great,” Seger said. “‘Have a corndog Brad on me’ (Jim would say).”
Jim is also like a father to many outside of his family. Several people, including some who knew Jim through his children, described him as a father figure and feeling like they were a part of the family everything they walked into the Town Pump.
“He was very loyal,” Patti Hosa said. “He was like a dad to me, but he was my friend. Once you were his friend, he didn’t forget you or forget your name or anything about you. He drew you in.”
As the Lake City Area Fire Department arrived at the bar with a wreath to honor Jim, tears were shed and hugs were exchanged. However, the mood was not one of sadness or despair but one of happiness and joy.
Happy for the support. For the friendship. For the memories.
“Loving, caring, giving,” Jim’s son Kevin Reid said when describing his father. “He had a friend everywhere he went ... and he was just a great father.”
One thing was clear as people left the bar Thursday evening — Jim will always be remembered for the impact he had on Lake City and for the legacy he left behind.
