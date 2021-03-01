CADILLAC — Before a doctor can treat you, they have to know what’s wrong.
That’s true of the overall health care system as well. Before it can be fixed, problems and their causes have to be identified.
At a regional level, that assessment effort is coming from Northern Michigan Community Health Innovation Region (NMCHIR) and MiThrive.
But really, it’s coming from just about everybody in the health care world in Northern Michigan.
“What’s really remarkable about it is that it’s all these different organizations really working together on the same assessment,‘ said Jane Sundmacher, executive director of the NMCHIR. “Usually, in other parts of the state, and other parts of the country, a hospital will do their own community health assessment, right next door to a health department that’s doing its own health assessment. We really enjoy a remarkable collaborative relationship in Northern Michigan. We really should acknowledge how valuable and special that is really.‘
Every three years, the MiThrive community needs assessment is conducted in the 31-county region of Northern Michigan served by NMCHIR, which includes all of the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area. The assessment comes in three phases.
In the first phases, some of the data come from the CDC or other government agencies.
“We’re collecting about 120 different indicators for 31 counties. And that’s underway right now,‘ said Jane Sundmacher, executive director of the NMCHIR. This data is very similar to the social vulnerability data the CDC collects and the state of Michigan has been using for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
“We’re conducting the assessment through a health equity lens,‘ Sundmacher said. “Those social vulnerability indices are definitely some of the data that we’ll be looking at.‘
The second assessment looks at forces of change in the community, such as when a public leader takes an interest in certain programs or issues.
“We’re going to be conducting those across all across Northern Michigan. There’ll be three different community-wide meetings ... in March,‘ Sundmacher said. “This is an hour-and-a-half discussion where the different community members are invited to come and share their perspective.‘
The third assessment is a community system assessment.
“That pulls lots of different community partners together, and they really assess how well they’re all working together to improve health and well-being in the community,‘ Sundmacher said.
Finally, and most importantly, is information from local residents. The opinions of residents and health care providers will form the basis of the community themes and strengths assessment. Those opinions will be collected via surveys and possibly through focus groups and interviews.
Those surveys are in development as the other assessments get underway.
The process is expected to take most of the year; this fall, the agency expects to host community meetings to share their findings and get input on priorities.
The COVID-19 pandemic could lead to some interesting responses, with health care at the forefront of people’s minds. People might have stronger opinions.
“It’ll be interesting to see how that plays out,‘ Sundmacher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.