LAKE CITY — Friends for Students of Lake City Schools are getting into the holiday spirit as they will be handing out gifts to 30 local students Friday.
To ensure every student received something, each student was adopted by a community member. With so many willing to help, group organizer Kristine Keller said she was thankful for the support.
“(It’s) beyond heartwarming,” Keller said. “There are no words that I can express to these people that have come and adopted these kids how much it means to me.”
The group first started helping students in 2012 when Keller saw a kindergartner in the hallway without any socks on. When Keller asked the young girl what happened, she told Keller that she didn’t have enough socks at home for the entire week.
“That pulled at my heart, so I started with the group right then with a simple donation of socks to that little girl,” Keller said.
Since then, Keller said her group has put on events to help hundreds of students in need. From their annual school supply drive to helping students secure warm clothes and food, Keller said it always warms her heart to see the community support.
“It’s amazing to see this community come together for these kids and families,” Keller said.
Last year, Keller said she decided to do an event for Christmas after receiving a financial donation from two local restaurants. After helping out four families in 2020, she has expanded her efforts and is helping eight families this time around.
“We started with 14 students in need,” Keller said. “I had community members contact me that they still wanted to adopt a student, so we are up to 30 students who will have their wish list granted.”
With the help of Lake City Area Schools, Keller said they were to find families and get in contact with them. Sarah Siler, a secretary at the school, was one of the people who helped gather wish lists from the families and their kids.
“It’s so rewarding to know these families will have a better Christmas,” Siler said. “They’re so grateful and overwhelmed sometimes.”
Along with gifts like clothing and toys, Keller said some people have donated food and propane. Also, through Feeding America Keller said families received a Christmas dinner. Local businesses and restaurants also donated free meals for families during the holidays.
With all the support from the community, Keller became emotional talking about it.
“This is amazing to see these kids have a Christmas like they’ve never had before,” Keller said.
Though they have all their gifts for this year, Keller said they still take donations, financial or otherwise, all year round. Those interested in donating can send them to the group’s mailing address at P.O. Box 421 in Lake City or drop them off at the library. Checks can be made out to Friends for Students of LC Schools.
You can also check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Friends4Students/.
With all the gifts wrapped, Keller said she is thrilled to be able to help out so many families this Christmas.
“I have a hard time finding the words because it’s just amazing,” Keller said. “It’s the true spirit of Christmas.”
