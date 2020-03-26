LAKE CITY — Residents of Missaukee County have another option for getting food if they are in need of assistance.
Thanks to a gift of $25,000 from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Community Hope will be partnering with Good Neighbor Food Pantry, Rehoboth Reformed Church, Prosper Christian Reformed Church, Lake City Chamber of Commerce and area volunteers to provide food to people during the time period the area will be dealing with COVID-19.
Food bags will be available to Missaukee County residents on a weekly basis beginning this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at three locations: The Good Neighbor Food Pantry (Evangelical Presbyterian Church) in Lake City, Rehoboth Reformed Church in McBain, and Prosper Christian Reformed Church in Falmouth.
"We are anxious to get the word out to Missaukee County residents who aren’t already receiving food boxes elsewhere, so that people who have lost jobs or are unable to get out to get food have a way of caring for themselves and their families," said Jennifer Pugh, executive director of Community Hope.
Pugh said it's been amazing to see this initiative come together thanks to a sizeable group of volunteers and churches willing to serve as food pickup sites.
"It's really been a group effort," Pugh said. "Quite a cooperative effort."
Pugh said the assistance of local churches will allow them to bring food out to people in their vehicles, which hopefully cut down on risk factors associated with the virus's spread.
Donations to the initiative can be made to Community Hope, P.O. Box 265, Lake City MI 49651. Please note your donation goes to food.
