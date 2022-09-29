CADILLAC — Local families gathered at Kenwood Park on Thursday, Sept. 15, to learn about who police officers are and what their role is in the community.
The event, called Let’s Talk About Being a Police Officer, was coordinated through a partnership between the Michigan State Police, District Health Department No. 10 and Wexford Missaukee Great Start Collaborative and is designed to help kids get familiar with public safety.
MSP Cadillac Post Community Service Trooper David Skorka kicked things off Thursday morning by telling the kids about his job and where he goes throughout the day. He said the police are there to keep people safe, and if the kids ever find themselves in danger, they can always come to an officer for help.
When a police officer is near, Skorka told the kids they might see them in a blue or black car, and their uniforms could be blue, brown or black. If they aren’t sure whether someone is a police officer, he said they should look for a gold badge on the front of their uniform.
After speaking with attending families, Skorka invited the adults to take a peek inside the Hidden In Plain Sight Trailer, which is an MSP tool used to teach parents about drug use among teens. While parents learned about stash containers and smoking pipes disguised as a flashlight, the kids completed a coloring craft and enjoyed a snack.
Parent Kevi Payne taught in Atlanta Public Schools before moving to the area and was surprised to find that there were even more ways for kids to hide drug use.
“I thought I had seen it all,” she said. “So seeing some of the other places where kids were hiding things, you wouldn’t really know.”
Payne is glad to know the signs of possible drug use for the safety of her own children, but she’s planning to go back to work as a teacher, and said the information could be helpful there, too.
Maria Martin came out to Kenwood Park with her daughter because they’ve loved Great Start’s previous events, but she didn’t know how informative this one would be. She said there were several everyday objects on display in the trailer that she never would have thought could be used for drugs.
Martin also thought it was important that her daughter have a chance to see police officers as helpful professionals in the community, rather than individuals she should be afraid of.
Great Start Parent Liaison Jenny Mickelson said the organization has recently been engaging its local families in events centered around public safety. Along with police officers, Mickelson said it’s important to familiarize kids with firefighters, paramedics and how to dial 911. Everything they’re learning is in the name of safety so that they’re prepared for dangers they may face as they grow older.
Mickelson decided to include the Hidden In Plain Sight Trailer in the event to prepare the parents for some of the hard conversations that might come up with their kids in the near future.
“As parents, when we’re in that stage where kids are really little, we think 10, 12 years old is super far away,” she said. “It is, but it’s not at the same time.”
Additionally, the event served as a way for families in the community to get to know one another. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Mickelson said it’s been a focus of Great Start to get kids back to socializing, especially if they’re young enough to where a Great Start event is their first interaction with their peers.
Mickelson said there are many more Great Start events coming to Cadillac and its surrounding areas and recommends that parents check in to their Facebook page to catch the details.
