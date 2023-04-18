CADILLAC — Anyone who has been looking for a place to rent or a home to buy knows of the issues of the current housing market.
Affordability and availability are likely tops on the list.
For Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis, who also is a member of Housing North, the first order of business is to get his constituents and neighbors to realize there is an issue regarding housing. Housing North is an organization that works on housing solutions in the Northwest Michigan region. It works with developers, employers and other stakeholders toward fulfilling housing needs in Northwest Michigan.
“Our community does not realize we have a housing issue, nor does our county, so it is my job being a Housing North rep to try and educate them,” he said. “We are trying to get a (Housing Ready) coordinator for Missaukee and Wexford counties, so we can move on some of this stuff.”
In Lake City, Ardis said the No. 1 issue, and quite frankly the only issue is there is not enough housing. Although some might say there needs to be more low-income housing, Ardis said you are not going to take care of the whole problem.
What about the workers who maybe don’t qualify for low-income housing? If you focus on the middle-income level of housing, then the low-income can get what they are exiting. He also said when it comes to high-end housing, that typically takes care of itself. Although Ardis doesn’t know what the actual need is when it comes to housing units in Lake City, he said he knows they are short on them.
“It’s the middle income, the daily workers. That’s the important part,” he said.
During the past several months, short-term rentals have been grabbing headlines and how that industry is taking potential homes away from full-time residents. Ardis said it does have an impact but his municipality recently enacted an ordinance to address the short-term rentals because if left unchecked it would impact long-term rentals and long-term housing in the city.
At the same time, there is a place for those types of opportunities due to Lake City being reliant on tourism, especially during the summer months. For that reason, Ardis said Lake City has a cap on the number of short-term rentals of 15 within the city limits.
He said municipalities need to find that balance between protecting the community from losing too many homes to short-term rentals and also supporting the tourist economy. The answer to how to do that will be different in each community.
“We have to have some of that (short-term rentals) housing, but we can’t have it impacting us negatively. So, you have to find that happy medium,” Ardis said.
While collaboration is going to be key to addressing the housing crisis, it also will ultimately come down to money and right now it seems there is not a lot of that going around.
Ardis said there are state programs out there that can help and entities like Housing North are good assets in helping to navigate the system. He said, as an example, if they can utilize blight removal funding the goal is to make sure there also is a project behind it. He also said they will look to the private sector for help.
Recently, a housing event was held at Baker College in Cadillac. Ardis was there but so were various other leaders from local municipalities, local schools and agencies. During the two hour panel discussion three reoccurring topics that were part of the roughly two-hour panel discussion: collaboration, of course, money and time.
The four panelists included Emmett County Housing Ready Program Coordinator Andrea Jacobs, Housing North Resources Executive Director Yarrow Brown, Frankfort Superintendent Josh Mills and Mackinaw Island Community Foundation Executive Director Stephanie McGreevy.
Each of the panelists was invited to Cadillac because each is on the front lines of the current housing crisis in their communities and/or the Northwest Michigan region. More importantly, each panelist also had a hand in successful projects that helped to alleviate some of the housing issues their communities faced.
Like Ardis, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia was at the recent event.
Peccia the housing crisis is one of the biggest issues, if not the biggest issue, municipalities are facing in the region, the state and across the country. He said the Cadillac area is lucky to have an engaged community foundation, chamber of commerce, visitor’s bureau and governments that are willing to explore options for addressing the issue.
He said the most recent successful project in bringing more housing to the city was Cadillac Lofts Phase I.
The Lofts are the first project of its type in many years; it had been so long since there was this kind of development in Cadillac that funding it was tricky, experts have said since the project began being discussed in 2017. In 2018, Michigan Community Capital got involved.
The Cadillac Lofts, built where the Oleson’s Grocery Store used to be at Mitchell, Cass and Shelby Streets, was a $9.2 million project funded through investment from MCC as well as a $2.4 million loan from Huntington Bank. Grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have funded about $4 million of the project’s cost. EGLE gave nearly $1 million for site preparation because of prior contamination of the site.
The result was 42 apartments with a view of the lake and steps away from downtown restaurants and shops.
“Cadillac Lofts building two is still alive and breathing and we are really going to be working hard this year to see if we can get that thing off the ground,” Peccia said.
Peccia also said other potential housing projects are in the proverbial hopper and being discussed but as the recent event housing event showed, it takes a community to put it all together. He said it will take involvement from the county because it is not just housing in the city but the whole area.
It also will take other organizations, such as the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and Networks Northwest, to find solutions to these local and regional housing issues. He also said the newly passed and signed legislation that deals will addressing the housing crisis also will need to play a role in how things are done moving forward.
In December, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package that supports the development of more affordable housing units in communities across Michigan. The bills will help alleviate the shortage of affordable housing for Michigan families by creating more affordable housing options, with a particular focus on creating new housing units in cities.
Senate Bill 362 establishes attainable housing districts and provides certain tax exemptions for residential rehabilitation projects. Senate Bill 364 supports the development and rehabilitation of residential housing and expands incentives for neighborhood enterprise zones. Senate Bill 422 supports the establishment of residential housing districts in certain local governmental units by providing exemptions from certain taxes for residential facilities and housing.
Senate Bill 432 creates a state housing development authority and establishes certain funds to support housing development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, and more. This legislation also establishes acceleration and foreclosure procedures, provides tax exemptions, authorizes payments instead of taxes by certain entities, and authorizes the making and purchase of loans, deferred payment loans, and grants.
“These are things that are, frankly, groundbreaking for the state of Michigan in terms of how communities can work with developers and incentivizing housing, that really wasn’t available before,” he said. “There are a lot of tools out there to help with industry, but not a lot to help with the housing question. Now there are a lot more tools in the toolkit.”
Cadillac Area Community Foundation Executive Director Doreen Lanc said philanthropy has an essential role in solutions for affordable housing because it plays a vital part in the well-being of a community. It also plays a vital role in the quality of life of all people, she said.
Lanc said the recent housing panel discussion shed light on some creative thinking, philanthropic role, contacts and resources. The conversations and ideas were the start of the process toward addressing the challenges and finding the opportunities for making headway on affordable housing in the community.
“Economic development is one of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation’s six areas of focus; philanthropic organizations throughout Michigan recognize that without safe, stable, and affordable housing, communities are unable to thrive,” he said. “Collaborating with county and city government, private industry, developers, philanthropic colleagues and Housing North, we can increase our resources to find solutions to impact the housing crisis.”
Lanc also said as the discussion advances, this group will be a powerful tool to work toward solving the housing issues our community faces.
