LUTHER — Members of the Luther community gathered at North Bar Wednesday to watch the aftermath of a fire that destroyed both Luther Grocery and Luther Hardware.
First responders were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Although the fire was contained with little damage to the neighboring post office and Masonic Lodge, Luther Grocery and Luther Hardware were reduced to rubble.
Scott Winters has been living in Luther for 15 years. He said he first found out about the fire from his daughter, who caught wind of the news on Facebook.
“I called down to town and got a confirmation on it,” he said. “And I just sat back and listened to the fire engines roll in.”
This isn’t the first time a fire has taken out a local Luther business. Winter said Twin Creek Inn was destroyed in 2019, and the rebuild process has only just begun. He said it’s difficult to see the same disaster take hold of Luther Grocery, because it meant so much to the community.
“Scott (Luther Grocery owner) has worked so hard,” he said. “And they finally got somewhere, you know.”
Luther resident Gregory Davis said he practically grew up in Luther Grocery, having shopped there with his family since he was 2 years old. Davis has also been a Luther Grocery patron through three different location owners. He said the current owners, Scott and Jody Lucas, have put a lot of hard work into their store, and he’s sad to see it go.
“It’s memories that are gone,” he said.
The loss of Luther Grocery has also brought up a lot of memories for resident and former employee Theresa Lauthlan. She said the situation is heartbreaking.
“The grocery store has been a part of this town for as along as I can remember, and I’m over 40,” she said. “There’s a lot of memories, a lot of history there. It’s just a landmark.”
Lauthlan said Luther Grocery has employed a lot of locals over the years, including her mother, who worked there under a previous owner.
87-year-old Betty Purchase worked at Luther Grocery on and off for well over 60 years, under four different owners.
To members of the community, she’s known as Aunt Betty. Even before the store was destroyed in the fire, Purchase said she missed working there. She said there have been times when it was too difficult to even step foot in the store, because of the emotion it made her feel.
“It’s tearing me up. That’s our village,” she said. “That store brought everyone together. That’s what I did.”
Purchase said she doesn’t know where everyone will go for bread and butter anymore. Along with being a food resource, she said Luther Grocery was often a meeting place for people in the community. It was almost impossible to leave without seeing a friendly face.
After Purchase found out about the fire Wednesday morning, she headed for downtown to be with her neighbors. She said everyone is feeling sad to see the aftermath. What Purchase said she’ll miss most about Luther Grocery is the people, and she hopes to see a rebuild in the future.
Having owned Luther Grocery for about three and a half years, Lucas said he still in shock that it’s gone. He said both the cause of the fire and getting in contact with his insurance provider have been on his mind since Tuesday, but he’s also been thinking about his employees, who are now without jobs.
Lucas said making it through COVID as a northern Michigan small business owner was difficult enough, and now he’s facing a complete reconstruction of his store. Lucas is still waiting for the result of the Fire Marshall’s investigation, but said he doesn’t have any idea how the fire could have started. He said the support from his community has been overwhelming.
“It’s just been amazing,” he said. “This town is so strong. They’ll come together.”
Rural Carrier Annette Meyer came close to losing her place of business as well. The post office and Masonic Lodge neighbor Luther Grocery and Luther Hardware. If the fire had not been contained, its spread could have also destroyed the office and lodge.
Meyer said she’s been told by the fire department that the damage to the post office isn’t bad, but that it’s very hot and smoky inside. For the time being, she said all Luther mail will be going to their sister post office in LeRoy.
In the 24 years that Meyer has been carrying mail in Luther, she said she’s gotten to know the Lucas family well. With their business gone and the hardware store gone, Meyer said she’s scared about what’s going to happen to their town.
“This used to be a very big booming town. There used to be apartment buildings, and all that logging going on years and years ago,” she said. “It just keeps shrinking, and I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future.”
Luther resident Rose Wetherell said her sister, Debbie Mead, is the owner of Luther Hardware. Although the business had been shut down for some time, Wetherell said Mead was still in the liquidation process, and that many of her personal items have been lost in the fire.
Wetherell said she and other members of the Luther community have already planned a benefit for the Luther Grocery rebuild. The event will take place on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the sidewalk outside North Bar. She said there will be a silent auction and burgers and hot dogs by donation.
Any monetary donations, or donations for the silent auction can be dropped off at North Bar. Those looking for more information on the benefit can call Rose Wetherell at (231) 878-0011.
Luther Fire Chief Donald Nixon said he’s expecting the Fire Marshall’s investigation will come back inconclusive. Due to the severity of the fire’s damage, he said it would be difficult to locate a cause.
Nixon said if it weren’t for the Cadillac Fire Department’s aerial ladder, used to spray the wall that connected the post office to Luther Hardware, it’s likely that the fire would have spread. He said he would also like to thank the Cherry Grove Township, Tustin, LeRoy, Evart, Reed City, Lincoln Township, Hersey, Pleasant Plains Township and Webber Township fire departments for their additional assistance.
