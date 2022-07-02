CADILLAC — Many are preparing to enjoy the various festivals, beaches and outdoor recreation opportunities northern Michigan and the Cadillac area have to offer.
With the Fourth of July long holiday weekend here, soon that also will include the various celebrations connected with the Fourth of July and the large and small fireworks displays put on by area municipalities or by regular folks who buy consumer-grade fireworks. While there is fun to be had, many also will be looking at celebrating the freedoms we all share as Americans.
With that in mind, the Cadillac News hit the streets to ask residents and visitors what they feel are the freedoms they think are the most important. What follows are the responses.
In Lake City, many residents, and visitors said they valued freedoms like speech and religion.
“It’s your ability to express yourself and be heard, whether you’re on one side or the other,” Manton resident Christine Dean said. “It doesn’t really matter, as long as everyone gets to have their thoughts heard and accounted for.”
For Virginia resident Heather Sapp, she enjoys the freedom to have her own values without anyone there to infringe upon them.
As a mother, Grand Rapids resident Colleen Grulke said she enjoys the freedom to spend time with her family.
“I enjoy the resources that enable me to spend time with my family,” Grulke said. “Whether it’s a job or other resources that help families out, so that they have the freedom to spend time together.”
Tustin resident Ray Billett said freedom of speech is at the top of his list of most precious rights as an American, followed closely by the right to own firearms.
“It’s important to be able to express your opinions,” said Billett, who added that his experience in the military during the Iraq War provided him an interesting perspective on life in the U.S.
“It’s what we thought we were doing there,” Billett said in regard to giving Iraqis more freedoms to do basic things that Americans take for granted.
Part of his duties in the military was to escort civilian affairs workers to different villages within Iraq.
These were primitive villages, without even the most basic amenities, and they each had their own norms related to speech that was accepted and prohibited.
“I talked to a lot of different people,” Billett said. “It made me appreciate what we have here — the infrastructure — and even the right to complain, if you’re not qualified to do so.”
LeRoy resident Sandra Harris said she values most the freedom to travel, which she added is ironic considering that her traveling days largely are behind her.
“I love visiting other places in the country and having other experiences,” Harris said. “There are other countries where that is not possible.”
Freedom of speech also is important to Harris.
“While I’m traveling, I can say whatever I want,” she laughed.
Former Northern Michigan resident Kathy Sinclair was visiting Cadillac recently and is contemplating moving back here from her current home in North Carolina.
She said the freedom she values most is being able to live wherever she wants in the country, and to choose any type of job she pleases.
Sinclair added, however, that she understands that not everyone in the U.S. has this freedom to the same degree that she does.
“I was born in the right time, at the right place, with a certain color of skin, to the right parents,” Sinclair said. “There are a lot of people that don’t have those things. Even when we were really poor like church mice, we still had that freedom.”
McBain resident Melanie Mazey said her most precious freedom is being able to enjoy time with her kids without restrictions.
“I would say just being able to enjoy all of this; I mean, the park the everything my children without having to really answer to anybody,” said Mazey. “It’s nice just to be able to hang out and enjoy everything with kinda no restrictions.”
Cadillac resident KeArra Denzel said her most precious freedom would be reproduction rights.
“That’s what I’m thinking about this Fourth and recently women don’t have that right,” said Denzel. “I know it’s still here in Michigan, but in other places it’s not.”
Another Cadillac resident, Tia Welch, agreed with Denzel.
“I would say freedom of speech; to say what we are able to say,” said Welch. “Even though they are taking our reproductive rights, our voting rights, everything; as long as we are able to put our opinion out there.”
It was clear as the Fourth of July weekend approached, many people were already traveling or reached their destinations. Many also were celebrating.
Fife Lake resident Greg Przicina said he was in Cadillac Thursday at Kenwood Beach Park hanging out with family and his grandson. To him, freedom of speech and really freedom to do most things was what he felt were the most important.
“We are not too restricted compared to other countries,” he said.
He also said it is important to reflect on the freedoms we have during the Fourth of July holiday, it is the perfect time to do that. For that reason, Przicina said he believes the Fourth of July is a rather important holiday.
“We have quite a few people who were in the military in our family,” he said.
For Milton Justin, the Fourth of July holds a special place as he served in the Marine Corp and fought to defend the freedoms this article references.
Like Przicina said, the Tustin resident said the freedom to do what we want to do is a big thing in his mind. This includes freedom of speech, religion, press and basically the freedom to move about freely.
Justin also said he had an opinion about whether other Americans feel the same way.
“That’s part of the problem. Half of us do and the other half of us, maybe not quite half, but we are split right now. That’s a bad thing,” he said.
Lake City resident Carol Rosted felt torn between freedom of speech and the freedom to travel.
“I don’t know if you can boil it down to one,” she said.
Rosted said there was a time when travel was limited for Americans. Now, in a post-COVID world, she said she better appreciates the ability to move freely about the state, and the country. However, she said the freedom of speech is just as important.
Accompanying Rosted on a walk down Mitchell Street was Lake City resident Melody Fraser, who said her most valued freedom is the right to practice any religion she chooses.
“You can be a Christian here, you can be Muslim,” Fraser said. “You can be anything you want to be.”
Having spent time traveling to other countries, Rich and Sharon DeVries of Cadillac said they’ve seen first hand that freedom of religion isn’t always a given. They both said the freedom to practice the religion of their choosing is most important to them.
Like Rosted, Juanita Gallop from Lake City also said she enjoys the newfound freedom to gather with her friends and family after COVID. At the time she was approached by the Cadillac News, Gallop was practicing that freedom by eating lunch in the park with her daughter and daughter’s friend, which she said inspired her answer.
“This is good, to be with them,” she said. “And we can all join together to make our country strong again ... and show the world that we are America.”
