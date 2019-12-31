CADILLAC — New Year’s Day is right around the corner.
Naturally, the days leading up to the new year are a time of reflection and self assessment.
They are also a time for goal setting and hopefulness.
The Cadillac News asked people from the community what they were looking forward to in 2020. The responses ranged from political, to hopeful, to health-related.
Here is what they had to say:
“Miracles"
— Susan Kailing
“Stop gaining weight?"
— Joe Mongar
“Getting rid of incompetent politicians in Congress!"
— Jeannie Hoard-Ammermann
“An end to the political ads after the election."
— Don Vriesman
“More fun day trips! Like to the zoo or adventure parks."
— Jane Dushane
“Spending more time camping with family and friends and enjoying the outdoors!"
— Nancy Lockhart
“I’m looking for a healthier me."
— Lisa Peterson
Some responses were humorous as well. In this exchange with Joseph Christie, the Cadillac news may have met its match.
Joe: “Clearer vision"
CN: “Joseph, are you looking for clearer vision literally or figuratively?"
Joe: “20/20"
The Cadillac News wishes everyone a Happy New Year! We hope that 2020 will be filled with progress, opportunity, and, of course, clearer vision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.