CADILLAC — Mental health has been a big talking point recently.
On Thursday, a mental health symposium was held in Cadillac to bring various community groups and people together to discuss what they are seeing in their professions. The idea behind the event was to allow the Human Service Leadership Council, which hosted the event at Baker College of Cadillac, to provide programming to not only its members but also community members to help spread awareness about what is going on within different agencies and nonprofits regarding mental health.
Although the premise of the mental health symposium was simple, once it was completed the 70 people who attended the roughly two-hour session also knew it was vital for the community to find solutions to the issues associated with mental health and mental illness.
The mission of the council is to achieve a collective vision of quality of life in communities within Wexford and Missaukee counties through the provision of leadership in the design, delivery and oversight of health, education and human services.
Mental health is likely one of the biggest facing this and other communities across the state and country.
Human Services Leadership Council Coordinator Shari Spoelman said during the event five panelists talked about what they see in their professions and/or areas of employment. The panelists included Nichole Richardson, Cadillac Innovation High School counselor, Lt. Mike McDaniel, Wexford County jail administrator, Rachel Reinink, Love, INC of Wexford and Osceola Counties executive director, Kari Wineland, Rexair LLC human resource manager, and Stacey Kaminski, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health operations manager for Crisis Services.
“I think it was really informative because everyone spoke from what they see in the work they do. Kari Wineland from RexAir talked about issues they are seeing post-pandemic in their employees,” Spoelman said. “How they are working so hard to try to identify what those are and funnel people into resources was really interesting.”
She said for those in human services don’t get to see that and it is connected to the work they do. She also said to hear Kaminski and McDaniel talk about the interconnection between substance use and mental health in the area was mind-boggling.
She said they were able to learn that one of the biggest challenges for community mental health and law enforcement/corrections is trying to strip away what the root cause is. Is it drug use that is making someone act irrationally or is it a mental illness?
Spoelman said for that reason they sometimes can’t definitively find that out until a person has been incarcerated for a while.
Thursday’s symposium wasn’t trying to solve any one problem or issue but to take the opportunity to hear from all different types of people and professions throughout the two counties.
“Following the pandemic, families, in general, are under a lot more stress. That stress is evident when you are trying to get kids into school, trying to keep them in school, trying to keep the workforce employed and engaged in the work they do and trying to reduce the number of people who are medicating will all substances they’re finding on the street,” Spoelman said.
Human Services Leadership Council Professional Development Chair Katelyn Richard ran the event and she said she was happy to see the number of people who took interest in this topic of mental health.
She also liked that there was a variety of professionals from different backgrounds who attended the symposium. To her, that was extremely important.
With Thursday’s event considered a success, Richard said the leadership council is looking to capitalize on it. The hope is to host another event in May when it is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Richard also said networking events like this can help bridge gaps because people are finding out about resources they may not have known about.
“Sometimes when we’re in the trenches, doing our work, in the field that we are in, it’s hard to get perspective from other fields,” she said. “So I feel like this helped to do that.”
