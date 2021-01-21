Community to send-off Vikings Friday for historic championship game

Members of the Cadillac football team celebrate after a stunning 28-26 win over top-ranked Edwardsburg in an MHSAA Division 4 football state semifinal game on Jan. 16. Cadillac High School will be holding a send-off for the team as they made the trip to Detroit and Ford Field for their MHSAA Division 4 Championship game against Detroit Country Day at 11 a.m. Friday.