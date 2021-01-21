Community to send-off Vikings Friday for historic championship game

CADILLAC — Most Cadillac football fans won't be able to attend Friday's state championship game against Detroit Country Day, but there is still a way you let the team know you are supporting them.
First, Cadillac Area Public Schools is asking the community to wear Blue and Gold but also will be holding a send-off for the team as it makes the trip to Detroit and Ford Field for a MHSAA Division 4 Championship game against the Yellowjackets. The send-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.
The Cadillac Viking Marching Band will lead the team to the awaiting motorcoach and community members are invited to line the departure route from the Cadillac High School Performance Gym Parking Lot near the tennis courts down Haynes Street to Mitchell Street and then south through the downtown.
Community members also are encouraged to show their spirit by wearing their favorite Viking spirit wear and take pictures. They then can send them to communityrelations@cadillacschools.org which will share them on the district's various social media platforms.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the hard work and resiliency of the football team is inspiring during this very uncommon time.
"The community outreach and support is an incredible reminder of the collective pride we hold as Vikings," she said. "Whether a born Viking or a transplant, this solidarity in support of not only our football team but all of our Cadillac Vikings is overwhelming and humbling. It provides hope and resolves during these unprecedented times."
Although spectators will be limited at Ford Field to watch the game due to COVID-19, there will a few ways to listen to or watch the game. First, the game can be heard on the radio at 107.9 or steamed by going to www.1071thedrive.com. The game also will be aired on Fox Sports Detroit at 11 p.m. but will not be shown live. The game, however, will be aired live via the Fox Sports Go app or subscription-based MHSAA.tv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.