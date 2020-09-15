Do you have a vision?
Have you ever made a vision board? A board with pictures of all your hopes and dreams to remind you of what you’re working toward? What your goal is? It’s a great tool to keep you moving in a positive direction. The Missaukee Conservation District (MCD) has a vision statement, Living better with fresh air — healthy soils — clean water — more recycling and — less waste. We work hard each and every day to live out this vision for the future.
The future starts now.
Did you know that you, as a community member, can help MCD keep this vision alive? There are so many simple things you can do to make this community a better place for years to come. Why not start in 2020 by going native in your plantings? We have the perfect opportunity coming up this weekend for you to do just that.
Native Naturally: Creating a native garden in your own backyard
Join us during the 2020 Festival of the Pines in Lake City on Saturday, September 19, 2020 for the Native Naturally workshop featuring Garrett Noyes, owner of Birdsfoot Native Nursery in South Boardman, Michigan. The workshop will be held from 10 to noon at the Lake City Fire Barn, 115 W. John Street, Lake City. The workshop fee for Missaukee County landowners is $10 and $15 for non-landowners. Register by calling the office at 231-839-7193 or going to our website at www.missaukeecd.org/store. Seven different garden kits are available to pre-order. You can choose from grassland, wildflower, shoreline, rain garden, pollinator, butterfly, and Monarch Way Station kits. Go to our website to order by Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Following the workshop, from noon to 1 p.m., there will be a native plant sale with various species in quarts and gallons available for purchase.
In the workshop, Garrett will focus on techniques for growing native plants for landscaping and habitat enhancement. Site preparation, design seeding, transplanting and maintenance will be discussed, some hands-on components as well as best practices to attract and support pollinator and other wildlife species. Garret will have handouts, plenty of “how-to‘ information, and ample time for questions and answers. His expertise in both common and rare native species is invaluable to the growing number of people interested in planting natives.
Why is this important to the MCD vision?
With proper site preparation, native plants may become established in less than two years. Once established, the maintenance of native plants is minimal as these beauties have extensive root systems and search for the water they need instead of begging you to water and care for them daily. Native grasses and wildflowers also provide wildlife benefits as they attract insects, provide nesting and resting areas, cover from predators, and serve as areas of thermal protection during winter months. Grasses and wildflower seed heads, as well as berries produced by native trees and shrubs, provide valuable, high nutrient food sources for wildlife.
Wait, there’s more.
Just as native species are important in your landscape, they are equally important in our freshwater streams and rivers. The types of native macroinvertebrates (bugs) present in a stream will indicate whether that stream is in excellent, good, fair, or poor condition. Macro-invertebrates are split into three groups, sensitive to pollution, somewhat sensitive, and tolerant. The more macroinvertebrates present in a stream that are sensitive to pollution, the better the water quality. Missaukee Conservation District is in its fourth year of volunteer stream monitoring. Following the guidelines developed by the Michigan Clean Water Corps, District staff and Stream Team Volunteers sample sites along the Muskegon and Manistee Rivers in Missaukee and Wexford Counties once in spring and then again in fall of each year. The fall collection date is coming up on October 9, 2020. Stream Team volunteers will meet in the Conservation District Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, at 9 a.m. for a quick meeting and equipment dispersal then split into groups each with a certified Stream Team Leaders to collect and sort through macroinvertebrate samples at one or two different stream sites. No experience is required to join the Stream Team, just a love for the outdoors and Northern Michigan water quality. Call by Friday, October 2, 2020 to reserve your spot on the team. Lunch will be provided and Bug ID will take place back at the community room in the afternoon. Bug ID time is used to identify all the macroinvertebrates that are collected during stream monitoring and data is compiled to determine the health of the local stream sites. You can join us for either the morning or afternoon and are welcome to stay throughout the day.
Michelle Hill is the Program Coordinator for the Missaukee Conservation District. For more information about the native plant workshop or stream monitoring, contact Michelle at 231-839-7193, michelle.hill@macd.org, or stop by the Missaukee Conservation District Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City.
