The Wexford and Missaukee County 4-H programs are challenging youth to complete a series of missions that will lead them step-by-step through the process of creating a candy company, including making six different candies.
The missions will be delivered via an online scavenger hunt program, called GooseChase. Missions will include creating candy, market research and brand creation.
“The GooseChase app is a fun way to facilitate youth learning,‘ said Brandie Sigler, 4-H program coordinator. “Participants complete the missions to see who can earn the most points and learn a great deal along the way without even realizing it.‘
The program, called 4-H Create a Candy Company, is available to youth ages 8 through 19. Because candy creation requires working with a microwave and/or a cookstove, younger youth will need adult assistance and supervision to complete some of the missions.
Missaukee and Wexford County youth can register at http://v2.4honline.com. During enrollment, youth should select SPIN: 4-H Create a Candy Company as their club.
The program is offered free of charge. Each participant will need to pick up a candy-making kit from their local MSU Extension office during scheduled pick up times the last week of May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.