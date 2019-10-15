John Muir said “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.‘ Stress reduction is one of the well-known benefits of being in nature. Researchers have found that there is a positive relationship between a child’s development and their connection with nature. Having daily contact with nature helps children develop intellectually, emotionally, socially, spiritually, and physically. It also helps support children’s creativity, problem solving, academic performance and social relations. When children are exposed to nature and spend time outdoors they learn the value of our natural resources.
These outdoor experiences will allow children to go beyond book learning and give them a chance to interact with the real world. If children are given more opportunities to learn in nature, they are more likely to become adults that will take care of the environment.
School forests offer unique opportunities for students to connect with nature and apply in class instruction to real-world experiences in the forest. These forests can provide an outdoor classroom to help students relate to abstract environmental concepts. Experiences in the forest and other outdoor nature activities can be used to engage students in all curricular areas at all age levels.
What is a School Forest?
A school forest is land owned or controlled by a public or private school and registered through the state. These forests are used for environmental education and natural resource management. In 1931, the State of Michigan recognized the importance of school forests and passed a law to allow schools to obtain surplus land for educational purposes. Schools directly benefit from this state program but they are also open for restricted public access and can be used by the community.
How can schools utilize their school forest?
Schools are encouraged to take part in the State Forest Stewardship Grant Program to develop a forest stewardship plan with a local forester. Funding from this grant program comes from the United States Forest Service and Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Forestry Division. Grant funds are available for school forestry projects that provide education and community outreach opportunities. The plan could also include ways that the school district can generate income from timber sales.
According to the state forestry stewardship, program “a forester will develop a stewardship plan based on the schools goals and objectives while maintaining forest ecosystems, biological resources, and a sustainable supply of forest products.‘ School forests provide a valuable resource and benefits for students, teachers, and the school district.
The Michigan School Forest Guide School Lists Some School Forest Benefits:
Benefits to Students:
• Foster a sense of pride and belonging
• Recreation and physical activities in an outdoor setting
• Real-life, hands-on experience
• Opportunities for citizen science
• Explore complex environmental issues
• Observe the relationships in nature
• Develop concern for the environment and natural resource conservation
• Help with problem-solving, communication and leadership skills
Benefits to Teachers
• Infuse environmental education into curriculum
• Address state and national academic standards
• Explore creative teaching methods and techniques
• Model care for the enjoyment instead of just talking about it in class
• Provides opportunities for all types of learners
Benefits to the School District:
• Enhance public relations between the school and community
• Offer space for community recreation
• Produce occasional income from timber harvest
• Provide a wide range of educational offerings for students and teachers
• Implement environmental education plans
• Leverage grant funding opportunities for outdoor education
One way schools can utilize their school forest is to get students engaged with citizen science projects while visiting the forest. Citizen science is the involvement of the public, including students, in real scientific research. This research is then used to help answer real world problems. A citizen science project can involve one person, a small group of people, or millions of people working towards a common goal.
When the public helps scientists conduct research, then more data can be collected in a shorter period of time. Many of these research projects involve collecting data to monitor our natural resources. Some natural resource citizen science projects are stream-monitoring, bird population studies, and monarch butterfly migration studies.
The Missaukee Conservation District conducts stream-monitoring with volunteers in the community and with area schools as a citizen science project. This monitoring program involves sampling insects from local streams to determine water quality. On Saturday, Oct 5, Cadillac High School Ecology Club members and Junior Forest Service Rangers helped monitor Mosquito Creek, which is part of the Muskegon River Watershed. These members performed chemical tests and collected insects that were then identified. The data they collected was used to determine the water quality of Mosquito Creek. The ecology club members will use this experience to begin conducting water quality studies in Wexford County.
School forests can bridge the gap between classroom instruction and the need for structured outdoor environmental education. Currently, Missaukee County has three school forests that can be utilized by students, teachers, and the community. A recent poll done by Missaukee Conservation District showed that only some teachers were aware that their school had a forest and none of teachers were currently using it for instruction. Missaukee Conservation District is currently working on connecting the schools in our county with their school forests.
Andrea is the education coordinator for Missaukee Conservation District. Please contact her at Missaukee Conservation District at 231-839-7193 or at andrea.mayer@macd.org if you have questions about stream monitoring or school forests.
