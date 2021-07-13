ALPENA — Three students from the Cadillac News coverage area have made the Alpena Community College 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students of great distinction who have earned perfect 4.00-grade point averages (their names are marked with an asterisk) and students of distinction whose grade point averages are between 3.50 and 3.99. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have full-time course loads of 12 or more credits.
CADILLAC
*Brett Farley
MANTON
Connor McGrew
MCBAIN
Jacob Nichols
