ALPENA — Alpena Community College has announced its dean's list for the Fall 2020 semester and two are from the Cadillac News coverage area.
Connor McGrew of Manton and Jacob Nichols of McBain have earned their spots on this past fall's dean's list.
The Dean’s List recognizes students of great distinction who have earned perfect 4.0-grade point averages and students of distinction whose grade point averages are between 3.50 and 3.99. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have full-time course loads of 12 or more credits.
