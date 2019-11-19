Ash trees rising from the ashes

When I first began my career in forestry, I would walk through woods of hardwood forests and see large dead trees standing as sentinels of a forest that no longer existed. These were remnants of a forest dominated by American chestnut trees, devastated by a disease from a foreign land called chestnut blight. None of us will ever see chestnut trees like they once were. Only decades of breeding for disease resistance offers any hope of seeing those trees return.
All of us have recently witnessed the demise of our ash trees to another foreign pest — the Emerald Ash Borer. Most of us have assumed that the dead ash trees that dot our landscape are going to decay into history like the chestnut. Yet recent research here in Michigan is starting to give us hope.
The Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) was introduced to North America via wood packaging material from China in the late 1990s. This insect came to North America where it found an unlimited food source with no predator to keep its population in check. EAB is also a strong flying insect that traveled fast and far outpacing any effort to contain it. Every ash tree was a welcome victim for EAB to lay its eggs. The resulting larvae made tunnels under the bark that choked tens of thousands, if not millions, of trees to death.
Insects, like EAB, are different from diseases, like chestnut blight. Insects will eventually find an ecological balance. EAB has destroyed its food source in Michigan and, while it is marching outward into surrounding states, its population in Michigan is crashing. A new situation has quickly evolved. The seeds from the older trees have sprouted to grow younger sapling trees that are now dealing with a much smaller EAB population.
Although all four native species of ash were heavily devastated during the period of an exploding EAB population, they differ with a diminished insect population. Researchers, like Professor Deborah McCullough, a Forest Entomologist with Michigan State University, have tested to see if a smaller population of EAB has a preference for one species of ash over another. Michigan has four native ash species. EAB prefers to lay its eggs in black and green ash. It avoids blue ash. White ash is in the middle.
White ash is the common ash in the Cadillac area that grows with maples and oaks. McCullough not only thinks that some white ash saplings will survive with a much smaller population of EAB but will eventually grow into the forest overstories. Her surveys of large white ash trees that were attacked by EAB, but not killed, has discovered many white ash trees are now growing new wood over dead wood, which will likely survive and continue to grow. Fortunately for us and ash trees in Michigan, parallel research is also showing positive results with the introduction of predators for the Emerald Ash Borer in southeastern Michigan that may reduce the EAB population even further.
Many forest landowners have assumed that all of their ash trees would eventually die and should be harvested to salvage any value. It is important to know what kind of ash you have. Blue ash is found only in southern Michigan. Black ash is a swamp ash common in the eastern upper peninsula and just south of the bridge. Green ash is common along streams, ditches and in wetter forests mixed with red maple. White ash is the upland ash that mixes with northern hardwood species. It is hard to know for sure if a white ash will survive and recover from an EAB attack. If a tree has a significant portion of live crown, maybe a third by this author’s estimation, then there is a reasonable chance it will survive. McCullough stated that she believes that “we will see the return of white ash in our lifetime.‘
In a time when we see forest pests attacking and killing so many trees, it is nice to receive some good news. If you are the fortunate landowner of a surviving ash tree, please do not assume that your tree will die.
If you would like more information, please contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3 or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
