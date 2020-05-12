The seedling sale is over, the trees all nestled in their new homes in the ground. Gardens are being planted that will yield fruits and veggies all summer long keeping us busy outside weeding and gathering our bounty. The pandemic virus got you down? Do you have the quarantine blues? No worries! We’ve got this! The Missaukee Conservation District has one more great opportunity to get you outside soaking up the vitamin D and breathing fresh, clean air. We are taking orders for native wildflower kits and flats through May 28, 2020 with a pick-up date of June 5, 2020.
Native Plant Sale
The event will take place Friday, June 5 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Missaukee Conservation District Community Room, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City. Orders are being taken until May 28, 2020 and there is a nice selection of both native plant garden kits and single species flats to choose from. Information on each item is available online at www.missaukeecd.org and in an information holder outside our office door. Garden kits and single species flats must be ordered by May 28, 2020, however, there will be a variety of single species flats, quarts, and bagged shrubs available for walk-in purchase as well on June 5, 2020.
Why Go Native?
We all set out to landscape our property with the best of intentions, however, some of the plants available in nurseries are alien species from other countries or other parts of our country and considered invasive here in Northern Michigan. Invasive plant species not only interrupt the food web among native animal species but also have become pests hard to eradicate. These invasive species outcompete native species for space, light, and nutrients needed to grow and degrade habitat in our remaining natural areas.
What are the Benefits of Going Native?
There is a variety of reasons to create native plant gardens, but let’s be simplistic here for a moment; one of the best reasons to go native? Native plants are beautiful. Many native plants offer showy flowers, produce abundant and colorful fruits and seeds, and showcase gorgeous seasonal changes in colors from the pale, thin greens of early spring, to the vibrant yellows and reds of autumn.
Once established, native garden areas require little to no maintenance. This means less mowing and, because native plants are adapted to the local environmental conditions, they require far less water, saving time and money.
Native gardens create a healthier living environment for humans. Well-manicured lawns and mulched landscapes are notorious for requiring large amounts of artificial fertilizers and synthetic chemical pesticides and herbicides. By choosing native plants for your landscaping, you are not only helping wildlife, but you are creating a healthier place for yourself, your family, and your community.
Landscaping with native plants can also help to combat climate change. In addition to the reduced noise and carbon pollution from lawn mower exhaust, many native plants are effective at storing the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide.
Lastly, native plants provide a vital habitat for birds and many other species of wildlife. The colorful array of butterflies and moths are all dependent on specific native plant species. Native plants provide nectar for pollinators including hummingbirds, native bees, butterflies, moths, and bats. They provide protective shelter for many mammals as well. The native nuts, seeds, and fruits produced by these plants offer essential foods for all forms of wildlife.
What’s Available?
Knowing all the benefits of bringing a natural landscape to your property, how could you go wrong in choosing native plants? For those of you just starting out in native plant gardening, we have eight different garden kits to choose from. The garden kits are well suited for a 4’ x 10’ coverage area and contain 38 plugs consisting of 12-18 different species. Each kit also comes with a recommended planting design and guidelines for creating your perfect garden space. Kits include Rain Garden, Monarch Way Station, Wildflower, Low Growing, Pollinator, Shoreline, Butterfly, and Wetland. Please see our website at www.missaukeecd.org for a detailed description of each garden kit.
Also available for order by May 28, 2020 are a variety of single species flats. Each flat contains 38 plugs of a single species of a native plant. We have 15 different single species flats to choose from. These include Swamp Milkweed, Butterfly Weed, Joe Pye Weed, Boneset, Marsh Blazing Star, Wild Lupine, Bergamot, Horsemint, Riddell’s Goldenrod, Mountain Mint, Showy Coneflower, Black-Eyed Susan, Showy Goldenrod, New England Aster and Little Bluestem Grass.
Nature Naturally Creating a Native Garden in Your Own Backyard Workshop rescheduled
The Native Naturally Workshop that was originally scheduled during our tree sale sadly had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 Stay Home Stay Safe Stay Healthy Executive Order. The good news is that the workshop has been rescheduled and will be held during the Festival of the Pines on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Lake City Fire Barn, John Street, Lake City. Garrett Noyes of Birdsfoot Native Nursery will lead the workshop and focus on techniques for growing native plants for landscaping and habitat enhancement. Site preparation, design seeding, transplanting and maintenance will be discussed including some hands-on components, as well as best practices to attract and support pollinator and other wildlife species.
The cost for the workshop is $10 for Missaukee County landowners and $15 for non-landowners. Register for the workshop on our website at www.missaukeecd.org or by calling our office at 231-839-7193.
Michelle Hill is the Missaukee Conservation District Program Coordinator. For more information call 231-839-7193 or email michelle.hill@macd.org.
