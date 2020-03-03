Bats are one of the most feared and misunderstood mammals of the animal kingdom. People associate bats with vampires, blood-sucking, and disease. According to BatsLive “Centuries of myths and misinformation still generate needless fears and threaten bats and their habitats around the world.‘ Bat populations are declining worldwide due to habitat loss and to a devastating disease called White-Nose Syndrome (WNS). Bats provide invaluable services to ecosystems such as helping to control night-flying insects, pollination and seed dispersal.
About Bats
There are over 1,300 bat species and they are found on every continent except Antarctica. Bats are nocturnal animals because they are active during the night. Most bats only have one baby or pup each year, which leaves them vulnerable to population decline. Most of the world’s bats are insectivores (insect-eating) and are primary predators of night-flying insects. A third of the world’s bats eat fruit or nectar. These fruit-eating bats are vital to the pollination and seed dispersal of many plants. Bats are responsible for the pollination of many fruits we enjoy like bananas, avocados, agave, pineapple, figs and mangos. Some bats eat small fish, frogs and rodents. Three species of bats from South America have evolved to consume the blood of chickens and goats. These vampire bats are nonaggressive and do not drink human blood. Some bats save energy during the cold winter months by hibernating. Bats have some unique traits that could be considered superpowers.
Superpowers of Bats
• Bats are the only mammal capable of true and sustained flight
• Bats use echolocation — a unique sonar system that lets them navigate and hunt insects at night
• Bats have big appetites and some can eat their weight in insects every night
• Bats are known for fast flying and some can fly up to 60 miles in one hour
• Bat guano (feces) is one of the richest natural fertilizers available
Michigan Bats
Nine insect-eating bat species live in Michigan. These bats feed exclusively on flying insects such as moths, beetles and mosquitoes. Michigan bats are often found in forested areas near a water source. These bats will roost and hibernate under tree bark, caves, abandoned mines, or man-made structures. In recent years, bat populations in Michigan are being threatened by habitat loss and a fungal disease called White-Nose Syndrome.
Habitat Loss
• Habitat loss is a leading threat to bat survival as they basically lose their home
• Clearing land for development eliminates warm, dry, and quiet roosting/hibernating spots
• Bats are displaced when abandoned mines are sealed
White-Nose Syndrome (WNS)
• Fungal disease that affects hibernating bats across the United States
• Found in Michigan in 2014
• WNS irritates the bats’ skin and causes them to wake and use up valuable energy sources during hibernation
• WNS can cause a 90-100% mortality rate
What Can You Do To Help Our Local Bat Population
• Retain trees with loose, scrappy bark
• If a dead tree does not pose a safety risk consider leaving it standing
• Preserve and protect wooded areas along water sources
• Minimize the use of insecticides
• Plant a Bat Garden that will attract moths and other insects
• Visit https://batweek.org/wp-content/uploads/Gardening-for-Bats-in-Small-Spaces- UPDT2018.pdf to learn more
• Put up a bat house which will mimic the space between the tree trunk and the bark that bats use as a roost
Bat House Instructions
• Visit Bat Conservation International at http://www.batcon.org/resources/getting-involved/bat-houses for bat house plans, tips, and installation instructions
• Bats prefer houses that are mounted on buildings
• Place the bat house on the east or southeast side of a building
• Choose a spot where the house will receive six or more hours of sunlight
• Place the house at least 15 feet from the ground
• Locate the house near water (ideally within ½ mile of a water source)
• Paint the outside of the box black to help retain heat
• The best time to install the house is in late winter or early spring
• It may take up to two years before bats start using the house
Building an artificial roost, like a bat house, can give bats a safe, warm and comfortable place to rest if suitable natural roosts are not available. Building a bat house is a great way to help with local bat conservation efforts. The Missaukee Conservation District has been working with Lake City second-grade students to educate them about bats and the threats that bats face. Students received lessons about bats and their habitat needs. The second-grade students then had an opportunity to build bat houses. On Jan. 21, 2020 Lake City Shop students joined the second-graders to assist with the bat house building. They used bat house kits that were created by students in the Agriculture and Natural Resource program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technology Center. This project was made possible through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Grant administered by the Michigan Community Service Commission. The students built 20 bat houses which will be put up throughout Missaukee County in the spring. For more information about bats or building bat boxes please, contact Andrea Mayer at (231) 839-7193 or andrea.mayer@macd.org.
