Bilyea graduates from basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Airman Caleb J. Bilyea graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Bilyea is the son of Dr. Brian and Cheryl Bilyea of Lake City. He is a 2019 graduate of Lake City High School.
