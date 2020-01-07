Boots and choppers

Most of us complain about the approaching “dead of winter.‘ The arc of the sun is so low in the sky, it will offer little if any warmth for the next six to eight weeks. In October and November, we all found where we left our light gloves and that somewhat fashionable stocking cap that is still good for a Thanksgiving or Christmas picture. But now the holidays are over and it’s time to get serious about the basics of life in the north country. The basics are simple — stay warm, stay dry and avoid frostbite.
Some of our readers probably have received a pair of high-tech gloves, that are light-weight and “guaranteed to zero degrees‘ — whatever that means. This author has a shoe box of these gloves that look as new as when they were given. In gratitude to the gift giver, and to say that I wore them, each set of gloves were worn once, and maybe twice. Wearing them I soon found my fingers stiffening and within an hour they were getting numb. When a person works outside for six hours or more in the winter, keeping hands and feet warm is absolutely crucial.
So, at the beginning of real winter (about now), I go through the boxes in my closet to find my “choppers.‘ In 1981, when I moved from Virginia to take a forestry job in northern Minnesota, I was told to go down to the army surplus store and buy a pair of choppers. Everyone had a pair of choppers. A chopper is the name the Scandinavians in northern Minnesota call a thick wool mitten that slides into an unfinished deerskin mitten. I had never seen one of these before, because I had never experienced a real winter. I even added a wool glove to wear under the wool mitten. When zero dropped to minus 40 degrees for weeks (no exaggeration), I learned the value of my choppers.
Year after year these choppers kept my hands warm. Each year they would get spattered with a little blue, then red and then yellow tree marking paint. Even wiping the occasional runny nose. People would ask me if I needed new gloves. I would say no, but often they bought them for a gift anyway. That’s why I have a box full of them. Several years ago, I was surprised by a friend who found my choppers in the closet and secretly reinforced the stitching. She knew me and the value of these old hand warmers, eventually she became my wife.
Every January I would still dig through my winter wear and find my choppers. I think I often smiled when I saw those old highly used wool and deerskin mittens. I would slide them on like shaking the hand of an old friend.
Together we’ve gone through a lot together. They have never failed me, and I know that they will be trustworthy and true for this January winter weather to come.
I can’t say that I have worn the same pair of winter pack boots all those years. “Beating the brush‘ in northern Michigan is tough on boots. For a forester, if a pair of winter boots lasts more than two years, they’re not beating enough brush. Wearing snowshoes is especially tough on boots. A bought two pairs of boots in 2015. Thanks to a product called shoe-goo, I have kept the first pair alive. My feet will occasionally get wet and I should throw them away. I have that second pair in the closet, ready to go. But every December I look at the bottom of my closet and pull out the same pair I have been wearing for years. You just don’t throw away an old friend. As long as I can hold them together, they will be on my feet. They are worn and ugly, but as long as they can keep my feet warm, they will be my boot of choice for at least one more winter.
Japanese culture teaches that we should thank objects that are in our lives for being especially useful to us. You will seldom hear me speak kindly to inanimate objects. But I do talk kindly to my boots and choppers when it gets really cold.
If you happen to see me about this winter and you see me with my old friends on my hands and feet, please don’t tell me a need new boots and gloves, just say that you too know the value of an old trusted friend and that my hands and feet must be good and warm.
And by the way, if you would like a pair of high-tech gloves guaranteed to zero, look me up. As for me… well.... now you know. Contact District Forester, Larry Czelusta at 231-775-7681 extension 3 or email him at larry.czelusta@macd.org.
Larry Czelusta is the Outreach Forester for Wexford, Missaukee and Kalkaska counties. For more information about trees and forestry, contact Larry by phone, email or stop by the office at the USDA Service Center at 7192 E. 34 Road (Boon Road) in Cadillac.
