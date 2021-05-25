Grandslam Bridge Club Tuesday, May 11
1. Joan Irvine
2. Pam Deluca
3. Jackie Moffit
Grandslam Bridge Club Tuesday, May 18
1. Marge Faber
2. Gale Stuck
3. Joy Herr
Cadillac Duplicate Bridg Club Thursday, May 13
1. Carole Hovey and Marcia Shumway
2. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
3. Norma Putvin and Marilyn Gray tied with John Childers and Joan Blystone
Cadillac Duplicate Bridge Club Thursday, May 20
1. John Childers and Joan Blystone
2. Ward Marsh and Cecil Henry
3. Dorothy Stenman and Roma Williams
