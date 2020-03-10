Let’s Start with Dirt
Every farmer and gardener knows that fertile soil is the key to growing healthy and productive crops. For soil to provide the conditions that growing plants need, the soil needs to be cared for. This includes protecting soil from erosion, compaction, and overuse. It also includes supplying the soil with the nutrients and organic matter it needs to feed both the crops and the beneficial microbes that live within the soil. To accomplish this, we need to turn to one of nature’s most important fertilizers — manure.
It’s Alive!
At this point, you may be wondering about these beneficial soil microbes we’re trying to feed. So, let’s quickly discuss this. Healthy soil is not just composed of sand, silt, clay, and decaying plants and animals. Soil is an entire ecosystem full of microorganisms including bacteria, protozoa, fungi, nematodes, and worms that work together to break down organic and inorganic materials into the nutrients that plants can use to grow. In fact, one tablespoon of healthy soil can have as many as 50 billion of these microorganisms living in it.
Nature’s Fertilizer
When it comes to feeding these microbes and the crops that feed us, manure is very useful. The byproduct of livestock production, manure is rich in nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium (N, P, K); important nutrients that crops need to grow. It is also full of organic matter which helps to build and maintain healthy soil structure, supply nutrients and feed the soil microbes.
Not all Manure is Created Equal
Livestock manure is as diverse as the livestock that produces it. Every species’ manure has different concentrations of available nutrients and organic matter. Therefore, some manures may be more suitable for certain growing conditions than others. For example, chicken manure has much higher concentrations of nitrogen than cow or horse manure. However, it has lower concentrations of phosphorous and potassium which can be of equal importance to the crops being grown.
Manure nutrient content is also dependent on what the livestock are being fed and how the manure is stored. Dairy manure from a liquid storage pit can be significantly different than that produced by cows in a pasture-grazing system. Therefore, you should know the nutrient content of the manure you plan on using so that you can use the appropriate rate for your crop needs.
Using Manure
To determine volume and type of manure to use, you should first conduct soil tests on your fields every one to three years to determine what nutrients are available in your soil. (The same is true for all nutrient applications.)
Both overapplying and underapplying nutrients in the form of manure can be extremely detrimental. Overapplying manure can result in crop damage by “burning‘ the plants if nutrient concentrations are too high. Overapplication can pose an environmental risk by allowing nutrients that will not be used up by crops to be washed into nearby water bodies or leach into groundwater. Overapplying manure can also be a waste of time and money if the growing plants do not need the nutrients that were applied.
As expected, underapplying nutrients leads to decreases in plant productivity. This can greatly reduce crop yield and once again pose a significant financial risk.
As with any fertilizer, it is incredibly important to know the amount of nutrients in the manure you are applying. Knowing the nutrient values of your manure can result in thousands of dollars saved every year.
If you are using manure produced by your own livestock, you should have your manure analyzed to determine its nutrient content. If purchasing manure in bags for your garden the nutrient information is noted on the front of the bag in a three-digit format showing the percent of Nitrogen-Phosphorous-Potassium (N-P-K) in the total volume of manure. If purchasing from a co-op, they will have this information on hand.
Nutrient Budgeting
Just like managing the withdrawals and deposits in your bank account, soil nutrients should be monitored. Nutrient budgeting is simply keeping track of your nutrient applications and nutrient losses. Additions happen by applying manure, fertilizer, and compost. Losses occur by growing and harvesting crops. By accurately tracking the nutrients in your soil and crop uptake, you can optimize your crop productivity, soil health, and finances by only applying the nutrients you need.
To make the most of your manure applications, to get your manure tested or to develop a nutrient budget please contact your local Conservation District, NRCS field office, or MSUE office. They have vast resources to walk you through the process of manure application and nutrient budgeting to make your operation more efficient and profitable.
Alex Svoboda is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance (MAEAP) Technician for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District, located in Reed City, MI. He is responsible for Osceola, Clare, and the eastern half of Lake County. For more information contact Alex by phone at 231-465-8012, by email at alex.svoboda@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District office located at 138 W Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.
