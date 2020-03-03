LEROY — Pine River Area Schools were busy “Building the Buckhood‘ Tuesday evening during the JV/Varsity boys basketball games. The first annual, “Building the Buckhood — Our Legacy‘ night was a success. All kindergarten through third-grade students and their families were able to attend the games for free. Each student also received a free t-shirt. The Varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams autographed the students’ shirts during the half-time of the JV game. The Varsity game started with the third-grade class singing the National Anthem. Students and staff are looking forward to next year’s event.
