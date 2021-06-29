CADILLAC — The June two-day Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by B and P Manufacturing at the St. Ann's Catholic Church reported its results.
The drive resulted in 108 total units, including eight power reds.
This month's drive Blood Gallon Donors were: Diane Greig of Cadillac who has given 24 gallons; Jane Finnerty of Cadillac who has given 20 gallons; Lois Durham who has given 11 gallons; and Peter Nemish who has given four gallons.
The next regularly scheduled blood drive will be Monday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 17, at St. Ann Catholic Church. Call 1-800-Red Cross to schedule an appointment.
