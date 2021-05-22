CADILLAC — The April two-day Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by B and P Manufacturing at the Temple Hill Baptist Church.
The drive resulted in 94 total units, including six power reds.
This month's drive Blood Gallon Doors were Cindy Rogers of Cadillac who has given seven gallons, Lary Thompson of Manton who has given eight gallons, Sue Spalding of Thompsonville who has given six gallons and Brian Lizenby of Cadillac who has given one gallon.
The next regularly scheduled blood drive will be Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 at St. Ann Catholic Church. Call 1-800-Red Cross to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.