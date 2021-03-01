CADILLAC — The February two-day Red Cross Blood Drive sponsored by B and P Manufacturing at the Cadillac National Guard Armory resulted in 78 total units and three power red donations.
A Power Red donation collects the red cells but returns most of the plasma and platelets to the donor. These donors must meet specific eligibility requirements and have type A Neg, B Neg or O blood.
This month's blood gallon donor was Gordan Reed of Cadillac, who has donated a total of 12 gallons of blood.
The next blood drive will be held at the Cadillac National Guard Armory on Monday and Tuesday, April 19 and 20. To schedule an appointment, donors can call 1-800-733-2767.
