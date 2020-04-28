CADILLAC —The Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra is canceling its Sunday, May 3, 2020 3 p.m. concert. The musicians have been practicing at home during the social distancing but they have not been able to rehearse as a group which has made it necessary to cancel the spring concert.
Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra canceled
