CADILLAC — Tiffany Bell sent in a salute to Cadillac Heritage Christan's graduating class. She states many of the staff members of Cadillac Heritage Christian School met in the parking lot and made a caravan to each of the senior’s homes to present them with a yard sign.
Cadillac Heritage Christian School parade for seniors
