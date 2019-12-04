CADILLAC — Cadillac High School’s new Baking Club has received a grant to support its start-up costs.
Cadillac High School student Maddy Stange applied for and was awarded a grant for $1,500 from the Cadillac and Kellogg for Youth Committee of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
The grant money will be used as start-up money so the club can buy items such as mixers, bowls, utensils, pots, pans and baking ingredients to successfully launch the club.
The Club meets on Thursdays after school. The first meeting resulted in 21 CHS students in attendance. Early baking sessions included making no-bake cookies and homemade applesauce.
The Cadillac and Kellogg for Youth Committee recommends grant awards, for organizations who serve youth in the Cadillac Area, to the Foundations’ Board of Trustees. These grant awards are determined through a competitive application and review process.
