Cadillac High School senior recieves cadillac Lions club WMCTC scholarship

CADILLAC — Makayla Knight, a senior at Cadillac High School is the recipient of the very first Cadillac Lions Club WMCTC $1,000 scholarship.
Makayla was enrolled in the WMCTC Allied Health program for two years, vice president of the WMCTC's National Technical Honor Society, and has participated in various community service projects “service‘ is one of the Lion's requirements for receiving the scholarship.
Her college plans include studying Psychology at Oakland University in the fall. She has earned her CNA and she plans to work in that field while studying at Oakland this fall. She was selected by the staff of the WMCTC from her essay and accomplishments to be the recipient of The Cadillac Lions Scholarship.
The Cadillac Lions wish to Congratulate Makayla Knight, and all the other 2020 graduates on what they have and will accomplish!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.