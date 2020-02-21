The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
Cadillac man serves aboard USS Harry S. Truman
- By Staff Cadillac News
-
-
Latest News
- Rexair's reverse job shadow day brings results
- Cadillac scores a huge win at Petoskey
- Lake City girls claim Highland title
- McBain's Eisenga to run at Aquinas
- Cadillac fire marshal charged in Missaukee County with CSC
- CAPS in process of transition, district realignment due to construction
- Video about CTC automotive program could win national contest
- 2 men, woman charged with multiple drug-related offenses
Most Popular
Articles
- Cadillac man sentenced to prison for selling, possessing meth
- Father's stroke leads Cadillac couple to wed in hospital chapel
- LeRoy couple stuck on cruise ship for weeks amid coronavirus scare
- Boon man headed to prison after CSC, child abuse convictions
- Former Cadillac man producing 'Snow White Rock Musical' in Chicago
- Proof you can come home again
- Ann Louise (Lindquist) Wemple
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
- He was once on Medicaid. Now his family owns a growing list of businesses.
- 'Help us save our town'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 24
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.