Cadillac man serves aboard USS Harry S. Truman

Gunners Mate Seaman Micah Wanner, from Cadillac, Michigan, stands by for a replenishment-at-sea in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), in the Arabian Sea Feb. 14, 2020.

 Courtesy photo — U.S. Navy Mass Communication Sp

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

