CADILLAC — Cadillac MOPs (Mother of Preschoolers), which usually meets at Lifehouse Church, the second and fourth Monday of every month during school, is staying together while apart. We have still held our monthly meetings via Zoom.
Our small groups have 'met' using Facebook Messenger's video chat and FaceTime, and we even held a virtual Mom's Night Out Paint Party! During this trying time, we have found ways to continue to support each other.
