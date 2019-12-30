Cadillac native awarded National API Scholarship

TRAVERSE CITY — Rachel Siddall, a senior at Ferris State University, is one of five students nationwide to receive a $2,000 scholarship from the American Proficiency Institute (API).
Starting college as a welding engineering technology student, Siddall, who hails from Cadillac, soon turned her focus to the clinical laboratory science field.
“I wanted a career I was passionate about and that had a positive impact on people,‘ she said.
Daniel P. deRegnier, MS, Associate Professor and Program Coordinator for Diagnostic, Laboratory and Therapeutic Sciences at Ferris State University, remarked that Ms. Siddall brings “a great combination‘ to the profession – “intelligence and enthusiasm.‘
The American Proficiency Institute is one of the largest proficiency testing providers in the world, serving over 20,000 laboratories.
