LANSING — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Seventh District Fletcher Match Team once again took first place at the annual MSP Fletcher Match held at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing on Tuesday, November 12. The team included two Troopers from the Cadillac Post.
Team members representing the Seventh District were team captain Detective Sergeant Steve Harshberger from the Alpena Post, Troopers Mike Vranish and Dan Hackman from the Cadillac Post, Trooper Grant Guzikowski from the Houghton Lake Post, and Trooper Brock Artfitch from the Seventh District Hometown Security Team.
Tpr. Hackman took the first-place Shooter Award for best overall score. Tpr. Hackman also took first place in the Top-Ten Shooters “Shoot Off.‘ He was awarded a commemorative .45 caliber Colt M1911 pistol. Tpr. Hackman’s first place wins and the teams overall win allowed the MSP Seventh District to “sweep‘ all three awards this year.
The MSP Fletcher Match is an annual competitive shooting competition held in the fall of each year. Headquarters, each district and division of the Field Operations Bureau, the Motor Carrier Division, and the Capitol Security Post may send a team of four enforcement members and one alternate to compete.
