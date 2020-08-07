CADILLAC — Michigan’s new auto insurance law is now in effect, and the State of Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) and the City of Cadillac will be co-hosting a virtual town hall event for people to learn more about the new changes from DIFS. Note, this is not an official public meeting of the City of Cadillac.
The live online town hall meeting is part of a series of events hosted by DIFS that will help drivers learn and ask questions about Michigan’s new auto insurance law and the choices they will need to make for policies issued or renewed after July 1, 2020.
To attend a virtual town hall even use the event link at its start time. Instructions for attendees are available and explain how to join an event and ask questions.
• Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12 PM at https://bit.ly/32JkIfE
Michigan’s new auto insurance law lowers average statewide costs for Michigan drivers, maintains the highest coverage options in the country, and strengthens consumer protection. For policies that issue or renew after July 1, 2020, drivers will need to determine the amount of coverage that best suits their needs. Drivers will be able to choose a level of Personal Injury Protection Medical coverage and determine the level of Bodily Injury coverage that best protects their family. By participating in this town hall meeting, drivers will learn about the choices and will have the opportunity to submit questions.
For questions or to learn more at michigan.gov/autoinsurance.
