CADILLAC — This time of year is a busy one with many farmers, gardeners and community members working in the yard, fields and gardens doing their best to make their soil healthy and profitable. Before making soil amendments and planting, it is recommended to get a baseline soil test for nutrient content. Even though the local MSU Extension office is currently working remotely due to the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe‘ executive order and MSU guidelines, the Michigan State University labs are still open and are able to process soil tests that are sent via mail.
MSU Soil Lab customers unable to secure soil test boxes from their county Extension offices due to closures related to COVID-19 can mail their samples in ziplock bags direct to the lab.
Go online to www.canr.msu.edu/spnl to learn how to take a sample from your lawn, garden, or field. Once your sample is bagged, you can print out an information form for either Field and Crop tests or Home Lawn and Garden tests. Submit the correct form with your sample along with a check made payable to MSU for the correct amount from the fee schedule. Credit card payments can also be accepted online.
All information, including a step-by-step guide and fee schedule, are on the MSU Soil and Plant Nutrient Laboratory website, https://www.canr.msu.edu/spnl/. Your postal carrier can help you with mailing the package.
During this time, the labs can be reached most reliably via email: pestid@msu.edu for Plant & Pest Diagnostics and spnlab@msu.edu for Soil and Plant Nutrient Laboratory.
Processing times may take longer than usual to ensure the safety of the laboratory teams and their families however samples are going out within ten days of receipt.
All phone messages and emails sent to the local Extension office are being monitored daily.
