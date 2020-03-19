Augustana Lutheran Church
Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin is cancelling Sunday Services at least through March.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
MDHHS will close its lobbies to visits from the public, except for appointments, and will stop requiring residents to visit MDHHS offices in order to receive state assistance benefits during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cadillac United Methodist Church
All church services and activities have been canceled. The plan is to resume church services starting on Easter Sunday, April 12.
Reed City Hall
Reed City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.
Staff will still be at the office to continue city business.
Residents are encouraged to use the online payment system found at reedcity.org for bills or use the dropbox outside the city offices. The box will be checked regularly Monday through Friday.
If there are any questions regarding the office closing or other city business, residents are asked to call 231-832-2245.
Evart City Hall and Municipal Buildings
Evart City Hall will be closed to the general public until further notice.
Business may be conducted via the drop boxes (located at the vestibule at city hall and at Cant Hook Park), U.S. Mail, or online at www.evart.org.
Bills are still due as normal and staff will be available via phone the Evart City Hall, Department of Public Works, and the Police Department during regular working hours. If you call the Evart City Hall at 231-734-2181, we can mail or e-mail copies of bills and invoices as needed.
Spectrum Health
As Spectrum Health continues to make changes to protect all hospital patients in the face of COVID-19, outpatient laboratory services have moved to new locations at both Reed City and Big Rapids Hospitals.
In Reed City, outpatient lab services have moved across the street from the hospital to the Diabetes Education building at 4393 220th Avenue.
In Big Rapids, outpatient lab services will move from inside the main hospital to the adjacent Professional Offices building at 705 Oak Street, Entrance A, Suite 5.
Hours for both locations will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Reed City Chamber of Commerce
The chamber's Business After 5 event scheduled of March 23 has been postponed. A new date will be announced at a later time.
Social Security Offices
Effective March 17, 2020 Social Security Offices will only offer phone service. Online services remain available.
All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. This decision protects the population we serve, older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, we are still able to provide critical services.
Reed City Area District Library
The Reed City Area District Library is suspending all operations, starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through Monday, April 6, 2020 or until such a time can be determined to safely reopen. All our online resources will remain available through this time period.
Patrons will be able to put books on hold via our online catalog or by calling the library at 231-832-2131 to let us know what you would like and when you will be arriving (during the following times) to pick them up.
We will deliver the books to your vehicle, please have your back doors or trunks open/unlocked. In an effort to limit contact, we will not hand books directly to an individual. Items will be wiped down with disinfection wipes before being placed in a bag for pick-up.
Book Pick-Up Times:
Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tues. — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Traverse City Opera House
The City Opera House Box Office is closed from 3 p.m. March 16 through March 30. Tickets are available online at www.CityOperahouse.org/events.
Due to circumstances outside of our control, the March 21, 2020 performance of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox at City Opera House has been postponed until further notice. Ticket holders are asked to please hang on to their tickets, City Opera House will email ticket holders as soon as a new date is announced. Live Nation, Postmodern Jukebox and City Opera House regret any inconvenience this may cause.
In response to COVID-19, the following City Opera House events have been canceled:
Tuesday, March 17 — TSO Civic Program
Wednesday, March 18 — Scale Up North Awards 2020
Saturday, March 21— COH: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
Sunday, March 29 —TADL Poets’ Night Out
Wednesday, April 8 - Banff Mountain Film Festival
Thursday, April 9 - NWS: An Evening with Terry McMillan
City of Cadillac
The municipal complex is closed until further notice.
Problems like missed trash, potholes, code violations and more can be reported through Cadillac’s Fix-It Reporting System (http://cadillac-mi.net/forms.aspx?fid=42) that is located on our website.
We have a convenient secure drive-through drop box that is in our parking lot at 200 N. Lake Street. This drop box is checked twice a daily, and payments or any other type of paperwork can be dropped into that box for processing. Make sure your name and contact information is on the paperwork so we can contact you if there are any questions.
Online utility payments are accepted through our website. Online payments are charged a 3% convenience fee for credit card payments, or a $2.00 echeck fee. Arrangements may be made with the Utilities Department to have a direct debit put into place. A voided check must be provided. Please call (231) 775-0181 to connect with the Utilities Department to schedule an appointment. If you are unable to access a computer, you can Pay by Phone at 1-888-891-6064. (Same convenience fees apply as mentioned above).
Galvanek’s Auto & RV
The public auctions are canceled until further notice.
Wexford County
Following the Executive Orders declared by Governor Whitmer in regard to the COVID-19 virus, Wexford County asks that you delay nonessential visits to County Offices until this event subsides.
Please call BEFORE entering the building as it’s possible that your business could easily be completed by phone, email, or the county website at https://wexfordcounty.org.
Northwestern Michigan College
Northwestern Michigan College today closed all five of its campuses in Traverse City, as of noon March 17, to all but essential employees for two weeks, through at least March 31. Faculty are essential employees and will continue teaching their classes virtually, with no course/lab work permitted on campus.
OASIS Cadillac Family Resource Center
Effective March 16, 2020, OASIS- Family Resource Center will shift to only provide essential services to the children and families of our communities. Our commitment is to provide trauma-informed advocacy and support, especially during these times of uncertainty. We know and understand that uncertain times and times of high stress can cultivate more difficulties in family units and we are committed to supporting through this time. Our 24-hour crisis line will remain open and will be a primary focus as we proceed. The number is (231) 775-7233. Emergency Shelter services will be altered, but again, a priority. All other services are altered via technology in efforts to respect and do our part in the social distancing expectation.
Cadillac Rotary Club
Our club will not be meeting today, Tuesday, March 17 at Evergreen Resort. We have suspended club meetings through March.
4Front Credit Union
4Front Credit Union suspends all lobby services, effective Wednesday, March 18. Drive-thru, video teller in-car banking services to remain available, appointments also accepted.
State Rep. Daire Rendon
State Rep. Daire Rendon announced her Friday, March 20 office hours are canceled.
Lake city Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Is Canceling all prayer meetings and church services until further notice.
Missaukee County Recycling Center
Is closing through Tuesday, March 31 with tentative plans to reopen Wednesday, April 1.
Baker College
As a result of new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health, Baker College is suspending on-campus lab courses effective immediately. To the greatest extent possible, lab courses will continue online. However, there may be specific lab activities that will need to be made up at a later date. Details regarding the transition will be communicated directly to students by faculty within their Canvas course.
Although campus-based courses have migrated to online instruction, the college remains open. Clinical and internship courses will continue based on the organization’s availability. Contact your faculty with any questions or concerns. Additionally, residence halls remain open for students as needed.
Ludington Area Center for the Arts
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will be closed through Monday, April 6. All events, clubs, meetings, and workshops during this time are effectively canceled or postponed.
Please stay tuned for updates as to rescheduled events and your refund options for purchased tickets or workshop registrations. Any specific questions can be directed to Kali at info@ludingtonartscenter.org or Andy at director@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Michigan Secretary of State branch offices
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced at a press conference today that all 131 Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be changing operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. During the three-week period from March 16 to April 6 branches will only offer services for critical transactions that must be conducted in-person and only by appointment.
“Walk-ins‘ will be asked to make an appointment, for the same day if available. “The goal is to eliminate any potential crowding in our offices, and thereby support the work of Governor Whitmer and her administration to protect the health of all state employees and Michiganders,‘ said Benson.
The types of transactions available in-person at branches during this three-week period will be limited to the following three critical services:
• New driver’s licenses and state IDs
• Title transfers
• Testing for an original commercial driver’s license, chauffer’s license, mechanic’s license, motorcycle license, and recreational vehicle license
During the three-week period, the number of appointments available will be increased, and same-day appointments will continue to be available. Services will also continue to be available online, by mail and at new self-service stations across the state, many of which accept cash.
Saturday branch services will be suspended but weekday hours will be expanded as follows:
• Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Wednesdays: Remain 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All existing appointments, including those not for the three limited transaction types, will be honored. Those who have appointments scheduled for non-critical services are asked to consider canceling them in order to make the slot available for someone else. Before scheduling an appointment, Michiganders are strongly encouraged to use the online, self-serve kiosk and renewal-by-mail options. The Department of State will also lift the restriction that requires a demonstration of insurance to renew driver’s licenses.
Cadillac Footliters Theatre
In response, and out of an abundance of caution for our casts, crews, and audience members, we made the difficult decision to alter our current audition, rehearsal, and show schedule as follows:
• Lion King Junior rehearsals are canceled until further notice.
• Lion King Junior performances are postponed pending licensing approval.
• Mamma Mia auditions are postponed until further notice.
• Cinderella, our teen production, will be moved to a later season.
Cadillac Senior Center
The Cadillac Senior Center will be closed March 14 through April 6. All activities and lunches are suspended during that time.
Soaring Eagle trips on March 17 and April 7 are canceled.
As of March 16, the AARP Tax Aid service is suspended. IMPORTANT: If you have an appointment, the AARP tax representative will contact you directly within the next couple of weeks with more information.
Cadillac Public Library and Branches
To protect the health of the Wexford County community, the Cadillac Wexford Public Library and its branches including the Manton Public Library, the Mesick Public Library, and the Buckley Public Library will close temporarily.
The Cadillac Library will close at noon on Monday, March 16 through April 4, 2020.
The local health situation will be reassessed at this time and plans made to open or continue the closure. The Manton, Mesick, and Buckley branches are closed effective Saturday, March 14 through April 4.
Library facilities will not be available to the public, physical books and materials will not be available for check out and all library programs and events are canceled during this time period. Due dates for physical materials will be extended automatically and no overdue fines will be generated during this period.
While the library’s physical space and materials will not be available, our online collections are still up and running. Residents and landowners of Wexford County can apply for a library card online through the library website at www.cadillaclibrary.org.
Wifi access in the library’s parking lot will also be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Staff will continue library programming and community engagement through social media and online platforms.
Crystal Mountain
After careful consideration of the quickly changing circumstances around COVID-19, Crystal Mountain will close all ski and snowboard operations for the 2019-2020 season effective at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 16.
Our top priority has been the health and well-being of our guests, team members and our community.
In addition to ski operations, retail shops, PEAK Fitness Center and Crystal Spa will also cease operations at 4:30 p.m. Monday. We plan to resume normal operations on Monday, April 6.
All lodging properties will remain open. Restaurants and Mountain Market will remain open based on situational needs and with a commitment to social distancing. Some outdoor recreation activities will be available. Hours of operation will be posted in “This Week at Crystal.‘
To contact our Reservations Department, please call 855-402-2148. All updates will be posted on www.CrystalMountain.com and www.CrystalMountain.com/update.
We plan to resume all normal operations on Monday, April 6. But circumstances are changing and we will update you as needed.
Munson HealthCare
Effective March 16, 2020, all visitors will be prohibited from entering Munson Healthcare hospitals and facilities, with the following exceptions:
• Two visitors may accompany a pediatric patient.
• Visitors, including children who are 21 years of age or under, who are visiting patients that are at the end of their life.
• One visitor may accompany a surgical patient. If the surgical patient is admitted to the hospital post-surgery, the visitor must leave the hospital at that point.
• Visitors necessary for the provision of medical care for a patient (i.e. visitors who need to understand medical instructions for patients).
• Visitors who support activities of daily living for a patient.
• Visitors who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.
• Parents, foster parents or guardians of patients who are 21 years of age or under.
• Visitors to a patient who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care.
• Those who are visiting under emergency or end-of-life circumstances.
• Visitors performing official governmental functions.
Any visitor who meets the exception criteria must also meet health screening criteria. Visitors need to be prepared to answer questions about their current health, travel history, and contact with people exhibiting signs of COVID-19.
Also effective March 16, 2020, in accordance with new recommendations from the American College of Surgeons and consistent with our pandemic response plan, Munson Healthcare has asked providers to cease scheduling and cancel all existing non-urgent and elective surgeries. A non-urgent or elective surgery is defined as any surgical procedure that may be postponed for two months without harming the patient.
• Oncology patient and inpatient surgeries will receive special consideration
• Urgent and emergency cases will be accommodated per normal practice
• Future cases falling under special consideration may be scheduled more quickly when possible
For more information on these and other COVID-19 topics and policies visit munsonthealthcare.org.
Northwest Michigan Works!
In light of ongoing developments related to COVID-19 and with specific guidance from the State of Michigan, Northwest Michigan Works! has transitioned to service delivery by appointment only. For inquiries or to schedule an appointment for service, visit NWMiWorks.org or call 800-692-7774.
First Baptist food pantries
Closed
Gopherwood Concerts
The last two shows of the Gopherwood season, April 11, Shrock Bros and May 16, Robbie Schaefer house concert are canceled.
Manton Senior Center
The Manton Senior Center will be closed from March 16 to April 5. The Meals on Wheels program will be delivering one time per week, on Wednesday, during the closure.
Little River Casino Resort
Little River Casino Resort will be voluntarily closing temporarily to do our part in support of Tribal, State and National closures and in the best interests of our team members, guests, and community. It is our intent to re-open on March 30, 2020 pending any unforeseen circumstances.
Lake City Senior Center
Closed until further notice.
Wexford Genealogy
The Wexford Genealogy Organization room will not be open until further notice.
The Manton City Commission
The Commission has canceled their Tuesday meeting amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite said they’ve also closed city offices to the public until further notice.
He said there will be drop box where residents can deposit documents related to city business.
The box will be checked daily.
