Social Security Offices
Effective March 17, 2020 Social Security Offices will only offer phone service. Online services remain available.
All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. This decision protects the population we serve, older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions and our employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. However, we are still able to provide critical services.
Reed City Area District Library
The Reed City Area District Library is suspending all operations, starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020 through Monday, April 6, 2020 or until such a time can be determined to safely reopen. All our online resources will remain available through this time period.
Patrons will be able to put books on hold via our online catalog or by calling the library at 231-832-2131 to let us know what you would like and when you will be arriving (during the following times) to pick them up.
We will deliver the books to your vehicle, please have your back doors or trunks open/unlocked. In an effort to limit contact, we will not hand books directly to an individual. Items will be wiped down with disinfection wipes before being placed in a bag for pick-up.
Book Pick-Up Times:
Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri — 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tues. — 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Traverse City Opera House
The City Opera House Box Office is closed from 3 p.m. March 16 through March 30. Tickets are available online at www.CityOperahouse.org/events.
Due to circumstances outside of our control, the March 21, 2020 performance of Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox at City Opera House has been postponed until further notice. Ticket holders are asked to please hang on to their tickets, City Opera House will email ticket holders as soon as a new date is announced. Live Nation, Postmodern Jukebox and City Opera House regret any inconvenience this may cause.
In response to COVID-19, the following City Opera House events have been canceled:
Tuesday, March 17 — TSO Civic Program
Wednesday, March 18 — Scale Up North Awards 2020
Saturday, March 21— COH: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
Sunday, March 29 —TADL Poets' Night Out
Wednesday, April 8 - Banff Mountain Film Festival
Thursday, April 9 - NWS: An Evening with Terry McMillan
City of Cadillac
The municipal complex is closed until further notice.
Problems like missed trash, potholes, code violations and more can be reported through Cadillac’s Fix-It Reporting System (http://cadillac-mi.net/forms.aspx?fid=42) that is located on our website.
We have a convenient secure drive-through drop box that is in our parking lot at 200 N. Lake Street. This drop box is checked twice a daily, and payments or any other type of paperwork can be dropped into that box for processing. Make sure your name and contact information is on the paperwork so we can contact you if there are any questions.
Online utility payments are accepted through our website. Online payments are charged a 3% convenience fee for credit card payments, or a $2.00 echeck fee. Arrangements may be made with the Utilities Department to have a direct debit put into place. A voided check must be provided. Please call (231) 775-0181 to connect with the Utilities Department to schedule an appointment. If you are unable to access a computer, you can Pay by Phone at 1-888-891-6064. (Same convenience fees apply as mentioned above).
Galvanek's Auto & RV
The public auctions are canceled until further notice.
Wexford County
Following the Executive Orders declared by Governor Whitmer in regard to the COVID-19 virus, Wexford County asks that you delay nonessential visits to County Offices until this event subsides.
Please call BEFORE entering the building as it’s possible that your business could easily be completed by phone, email, or the county website at https://wexfordcounty.org.
Northwestern Michigan College
Northwestern Michigan College today closed all five of its campuses in Traverse City, as of noon March 17, to all but essential employees for two weeks, through at least March 31. Faculty are essential employees and will continue teaching their classes virtually, with no course/lab work permitted on campus.
OASIS Cadillac Family Resource Center
Effective March 16, 2020, OASIS- Family Resource Center will shift to only provide essential services to the children and families of our communities. Our commitment is to provide trauma-informed advocacy and support, especially during these times of uncertainty. We know and understand that uncertain times and times of high stress can cultivate more difficulties in family units and we are committed to supporting through this time. Our 24-hour crisis line will remain open and will be a primary focus as we proceed. The number is (231) 775-7233. Emergency Shelter services will be altered, but again, a priority. All other services are altered via technology in efforts to respect and do our part in the social distancing expectation.
Cadillac Rotary Club
Our club will not be meeting today, Tuesday, March 17 at Evergreen Resort. We have suspended club meetings through March.
4Front Credit Union
4Front Credit Union suspends all lobby services, effective Wednesday, March 18. Drive-thru, video teller in-car banking services to remain available, appointments also accepted.
State Rep. Daire Rendon
State Rep. Daire Rendon announced her Friday, March 20 office hours are canceled.
Lake city Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Is Canceling all prayer meetings and church services until further notice.
Missaukee County Recycling Center
Is closing through Tuesday, March 31 with tentative plans to reopen Wednesday, April 1.
Baker College
As a result of new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health, Baker College is suspending on-campus lab courses effective immediately. To the greatest extent possible, lab courses will continue online. However, there may be specific lab activities that will need to be made up at a later date. Details regarding the transition will be communicated directly to students by faculty within their Canvas course.
Although campus-based courses have migrated to online instruction, the college remains open. Clinical and internship courses will continue based on the organization’s availability. Contact your faculty with any questions or concerns. Additionally, residence halls remain open for students as needed.
