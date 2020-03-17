Ludington Area Center for the Arts
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will be closed through Monday, April 6. All events, clubs, meetings, and workshops during this time are effectively canceled or postponed.
Please stay tuned for updates as to rescheduled events and your refund options for purchased tickets or workshop registrations. Any specific questions can be directed to Kali at info@ludingtonartscenter.org or Andy at director@ludingtonartscenter.org.
Michigan Secretary of State branch offices
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced at a press conference today that all 131 Michigan Secretary of State branch offices will be changing operations to slow the spread of the coronavirus. During the three-week period from March 16 to April 6 branches will only offer services for critical transactions that must be conducted in-person and only by appointment.
“Walk-ins‘ will be asked to make an appointment, for the same day if available. “The goal is to eliminate any potential crowding in our offices, and thereby support the work of Governor Whitmer and her administration to protect the health of all state employees and Michiganders,‘ said Benson.
The types of transactions available in-person at branches during this three-week period will be limited to the following three critical services:
• New driver’s licenses and state IDs
• Title transfers
• Testing for an original commercial driver’s license, chauffer’s license, mechanic’s license, motorcycle license, and recreational vehicle license
During the three-week period, the number of appointments available will be increased, and same-day appointments will continue to be available. Services will also continue to be available online, by mail and at new self-service stations across the state, many of which accept cash.
Saturday branch services will be suspended but weekday hours will be expanded as follows:
• Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Wednesdays: Remain 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All existing appointments, including those not for the three limited transaction types, will be honored. Those who have appointments scheduled for non-critical services are asked to consider canceling them in order to make the slot available for someone else. Before scheduling an appointment, Michiganders are strongly encouraged to use the online, self-serve kiosk and renewal-by-mail options. The Department of State will also lift the restriction that requires a demonstration of insurance to renew driver’s licenses.
Cadillac Footliters Theatre
In response, and out of an abundance of caution for our casts, crews, and audience members, we made the difficult decision to alter our current audition, rehearsal, and show schedule as follows:
• Lion King Junior rehearsals are canceled until further notice.
• Lion King Junior performances are postponed pending licensing approval.
• Mamma Mia auditions are postponed until further notice.
• Cinderella, our teen production, will be moved to a later season.
Cadillac Senior Center
The Cadillac Senior Center will be closed March 14 through April 6. All activities and lunches are suspended during that time.
Soaring Eagle trips on March 17 and April 7 are canceled.
As of March 16, the AARP Tax Aid service is suspended. IMPORTANT: If you have an appointment, the AARP tax representative will contact you directly within the next couple of weeks with more information.
Cadillac Public Library and Branches
To protect the health of the Wexford County community, the Cadillac Wexford Public Library and its branches including the Manton Public Library, the Mesick Public Library, and the Buckley Public Library will close temporarily.
The Cadillac Library will close at noon on Monday, March 16 through April 4, 2020.
The local health situation will be reassessed at this time and plans made to open or continue the closure. The Manton, Mesick, and Buckley branches are closed effective Saturday, March 14 through April 4th.
Library facilities will not be available to the public, physical books and materials will not be available for check out and all library programs and events are canceled during this time period. Due dates for physical materials will be extended automatically and no overdue fines will be generated during this period.
While the library’s physical space and materials will not be available, our online collections are still up and running. Residents and landowners of Wexford County can apply for a library card online through the library website at www.cadillaclibrary.org.
Wifi access in the library’s parking lot will also be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Staff will continue library programming and community engagement through social media and online platforms.
Crystal Mountain
After careful consideration of the quickly changing circumstances around COVID-19, Crystal Mountain will close all ski and snowboard operations for the 2019-2020 season effective at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 16.
Our top priority has been the health and well-being of our guests, team members and our community.
In addition to ski operations, retail shops, PEAK Fitness Center and Crystal Spa will also cease operations at 4:30 p.m. Monday. We plan to resume normal operations on Monday, April 6.
All lodging properties will remain open. Restaurants and Mountain Market will remain open based on situational needs and with a commitment to social distancing. Some outdoor recreation activities will be available. Hours of operation will be posted in “This Week at Crystal.‘
To contact our Reservations Department, please call 855-402-2148. All updates will be posted on www.CrystalMountain.com and www.CrystalMountain.com/update.
We plan to resume all normal operations on Monday, April 6. But circumstances are changing and we will update you as needed.
Munson HealthCare
Effective March 16, 2020, all visitors will be prohibited from entering Munson Healthcare hospitals and facilities, with the following exceptions:
• Two visitors may accompany a pediatric patient.
• Visitors, including children who are 21 years of age or under, who are visiting patients that are at the end of their life.
• One visitor may accompany a surgical patient. If the surgical patient is admitted to the hospital post-surgery, the visitor must leave the hospital at that point.
• Visitors necessary for the provision of medical care for a patient (i.e. visitors who need to understand medical instructions for patients).
• Visitors who support activities of daily living for a patient.
• Visitors who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient.
• Parents, foster parents or guardians of patients who are 21 years of age or under.
• Visitors to a patient who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care.
• Those who are visiting under emergency or end-of-life circumstances.
• Visitors performing official governmental functions.
Any visitor who meets the exception criteria must also meet health screening criteria. Visitors need to be prepared to answer questions about their current health, travel history, and contact with people exhibiting signs of COVID-19.
Also effective March 16, 2020, in accordance with new recommendations from the American College of Surgeons and consistent with our pandemic response plan, Munson Healthcare has asked providers to cease scheduling and cancel all existing non-urgent and elective surgeries. A non-urgent or elective surgery is defined as any surgical procedure that may be postponed for two months without harming the patient.
• Oncology patient and inpatient surgeries will receive special consideration
• Urgent and emergency cases will be accommodated per normal practice
• Future cases falling under special consideration may be scheduled more quickly when possible
For more information on these and other COVID-19 topics and policies visit munsonthealthcare.org.
Northwest Michigan Works!
In light of ongoing developments related to COVID-19 and with specific guidance from the State of Michigan, Northwest Michigan Works! has transitioned to service delivery by appointment only. For inquiries or to schedule an appointment for service, visit NWMiWorks.org or call 800-692-7774.
Life Resources of Northern Michigan, INC.
Has canceled its Dinner & Auction scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.
First Baptist food pantries
Are now closed.
Gopherwood Concerts
The last two shows of the Gopherwood season, April 11 Shrock Bros and May 16 Robbie Schaefer house concert are canceled.
Manton Senior Center
The Manton Senior Center will be closed from March 16 to April 5. The Meals on Wheels program will be delivering one time per week, on Wednesday, during the closure.
Little River Casino Resort
Little River Casino Resort will be voluntarily closing temporarily to do our part in support of Tribal, State, and National closures and in the best interests of our team members, guests, and community. It is our intent to re-open on March 30, 2020 pending any unforeseen circumstances.
Lake City Senior Center
The Lake City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
Wexford Genealogy
The Wexford Genealogy Organization room will not be open until further notice.
The Manton City Commission
The Commission has canceled their Tuesday meeting amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Manton Mayor Sam Cronkhite said they’ve also closed city offices to the public until further notice. He said there will be drop box where residents can deposit documents related to city business. The box will be checked daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.