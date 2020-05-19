Cadillac:
• Senior Citizen Center all activities on-site and off-site have been canceled until at least June 15, 2020. At that time, we will assess social distancing and CDC recommendations and proceed with caution. All casino trips have been canceled for May and June. Trips to Kewadin in May, Niagara Falls in June and Chicago in July have been canceled.
Evart:
• With deep disappointment we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Evart Car Show. After much discussion and deliberation, the Executive Board decided to cancel the show scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Lake City:
• The Lake City Senior Center is closed until further notice.
Manton:
• The Manton Senior Center will be closed starting on March 16. The Meals on Wheels program will be delivering one time per week, on Wednesday, during the closure.
Other:
• The September 2020 Mackinac Bridge Walk has been suspended to COVID-19 concerns. The walk is expected to return for the 2021 year.
• The Osceola Chapter of MARSP (Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel) has canceled the June 2, 2020 meeting due to the Corona Virus Pandemic. Our next meeting is tentatively scheduled for September.
